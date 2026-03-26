Druski's ‘Erika Kirk parody’ leaves social media in splits: ‘MAGA meltdown incoming’; watch

Though Druski did not explicitly name Erika Kirk and instead captioned the video as "how conservative women in America act." But he seemed to be taking a dig at the new TPUSA CEO with clear parody of the Erika Kirk dresses, the famous fist sign, and even her interviews.

Comedian Druski on Wednesday released a new sketch where he was seen doing an apparent parody of Erika Kirk , the widow of deceased Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk.

The video went viral instantly with thousands of comments being made in response. One user, anticipating a backlash from the MAGA social media accounts, wrote: “MAGA meltdown incoming! Druski at it again.”

“Druski is the worlds best drag queen/king if you think about it,” joked one, sharing the video.

“🤣🤣 Druski a WILD boy for that one lololol. #ThatCall soon come,” wrote one.

“Druski lost some mojo with the Soul Train skit, but he bounced back big time just now,” said another.

“This pissed off all the right people,” said another.

Druski, real name Drew Desbordes, rose to fame with short, often absurdist comedy skits on Instagram starting in 2017. He has appeared in TV shows, films, and major music‑video collaborations with artists such as Drake, Jack Harlow, and Justin Bieber.

Druski Faced Conservative Wrath Before Druski has previously been subjected to wrath from conservative social media. His megachurch‑pastor parody and other religion-related skits have caused backlash. He also often faces backlash for sarcastically referring to himself in some skits as "a white boy."

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However, with the target being Erika Kirk this time, it is expected that the comedian will face a much larger and targeted backlash over the video.

Erika Kirk's Sudden Rise To Prominence Erika Kirk has grown increasingly close Donald Trump and his administration officials since Charlie Kirk's death. Trump comforted her publicly at Charlie’s memorial and later praised her intelligence and character, framing her as a "valued ally".

More recently, Trump appointed her to the Board of Visitors for the US Air Force Academy, a position previously held by her late husband. She also made several White House appearances and was a special guest at Trump's State of the Union address.