Druski's ‘Erika Kirk parody’ leaves social media in splits: ‘MAGA meltdown incoming’; watch
Comedian Druski shared a sketch parodying a conservative woman, widely seen as a dig at TPUSA’s new CEO Erika Kirk, though she wasn’t named.
Comedian Druski on Wednesday released a new sketch where he was seen doing an apparent parody of Erika Kirk, the widow of deceased Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk.
Though Druski did not explicitly name Erika Kirk and instead captioned the video as "how conservative women in America act." But he seemed to be taking a dig at the new TPUSA CEO with clear parody of the Erika Kirk dresses, the famous fist sign, and even her interviews.
Here's the video:
The video went viral instantly with thousands of comments being made in response. One user, anticipating a backlash from the MAGA social media accounts, wrote: “MAGA meltdown incoming! Druski at it again.”
“Druski is the worlds best drag queen/king if you think about it,” joked one, sharing the video.
“🤣🤣 Druski a WILD boy for that one lololol. #ThatCall soon come,” wrote one.
“Druski lost some mojo with the Soul Train skit, but he bounced back big time just now,” said another.
“This pissed off all the right people,” said another.
“He’s legit horrifying man 😂😂😂,” added one.
Druski, real name Drew Desbordes, rose to fame with short, often absurdist comedy skits on Instagram starting in 2017. He has appeared in TV shows, films, and major music‑video collaborations with artists such as Drake, Jack Harlow, and Justin Bieber.
Druski Faced Conservative Wrath Before
Druski has previously been subjected to wrath from conservative social media. His megachurch‑pastor parody and other religion-related skits have caused backlash. He also often faces backlash for sarcastically referring to himself in some skits as "a white boy."
Also read: Joe Kent 'leak' row: Candace Owens responds with explosive Andrew Kolvet allegations
However, with the target being Erika Kirk this time, it is expected that the comedian will face a much larger and targeted backlash over the video.
Erika Kirk's Sudden Rise To Prominence
Erika Kirk has grown increasingly close Donald Trump and his administration officials since Charlie Kirk's death. Trump comforted her publicly at Charlie’s memorial and later praised her intelligence and character, framing her as a "valued ally".
More recently, Trump appointed her to the Board of Visitors for the US Air Force Academy, a position previously held by her late husband. She also made several White House appearances and was a special guest at Trump's State of the Union address.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More