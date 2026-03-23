Did Joe Rogan say Erika Kirk is in a new relationship? Fact checking viral clip from podcast

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has been at the forefront of a slew of misinformation since Charlie's death in September 2025. While a set of rumors on Erika Kirk concerns her purported role in the assassination of Charlie, others speculate on her personal life. Erika Kirk and Joe Rogan. (File Photos)

The latest rumor to go viral on the current Chairman of TPUSA concerns a clip from Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. In the clip, Rogan seems to be implying in vulgar language that Erika Kirk has moved on to a new relationship less than a year after Charlie Kirk's death.

However, Ht.com can confirm that the clip of Joe Rogan seemingly implying Erika Kirk is in a new relationship is doctored. While Joe Rogan did speak about Erika Kirk in one of his recent podcast episodes, he did not suggest that she is in a new relationship, contrary to what the posts claim.

Grok, the AI chatbot of Elon Musk's social media platform X, notes about the video that it has been very carefully manipulated to give the impression that it is real. Grok notes that white most of the video is real - especially parts where Rogan mentions Erika Kirk as an "odd duck," and having "demon eyes" - nowhere does Rogan speculated about Erika Kirk's relationships.

Grok notes: "wasn't said by him—it's fabricated audio inserted for clicks/outrage. The rest matches actual recent JRE discussion."

Here's the viral video: