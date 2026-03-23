Did Joe Rogan say Erika Kirk is in a new relationship? Fact checking viral clip from podcast
Rumors about Erika Kirk spread after a clip of Joe Rogan went viral, but it was doctored and falsely implied she’s in a new relationship.
Erika Kirk, the widow of slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has been at the forefront of a slew of misinformation since Charlie's death in September 2025. While a set of rumors on Erika Kirk concerns her purported role in the assassination of Charlie, others speculate on her personal life.
The latest rumor to go viral on the current Chairman of TPUSA concerns a clip from Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. In the clip, Rogan seems to be implying in vulgar language that Erika Kirk has moved on to a new relationship less than a year after Charlie Kirk's death.
However, Ht.com can confirm that the clip of Joe Rogan seemingly implying Erika Kirk is in a new relationship is doctored. While Joe Rogan did speak about Erika Kirk in one of his recent podcast episodes, he did not suggest that she is in a new relationship, contrary to what the posts claim.
Grok, the AI chatbot of Elon Musk's social media platform X, notes about the video that it has been very carefully manipulated to give the impression that it is real. Grok notes that white most of the video is real - especially parts where Rogan mentions Erika Kirk as an "odd duck," and having "demon eyes" - nowhere does Rogan speculated about Erika Kirk's relationships.
Grok notes: "wasn't said by him—it's fabricated audio inserted for clicks/outrage. The rest matches actual recent JRE discussion."
Here's the viral video:
Erika Kirk Was Previously Linked To JD Vance
Speculation about Erika Kirk being involved in a new romantic relationship has been rampant on social media since she took over TPUSA's reigns from her late husband. The most prominent of the links that Erika Kirk has witnessed is with the Vice President, JD Vance. The source: a on-stage hug.
Also read: Candace Owens shares new Charlie Kirk shooting video; slammed amid warning to ‘enemies’: ‘Utterly shameless'
Erika Kirk and JD Vance dating rumors surfaced in late 2025 after a viral onstage hug at a Turning Point USA event on October 29. Speculation intensified with claims of intimate body language. What further fueled the speculation was Erika drawing similarities between late Charlie Kirk and Vance.
It was further fueled by photos of JD Vance's wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, purportedly being seen without her wedding ring in the days after the viral on-stage hug.
However, as of now, there are no confirmed reports of Erika Kirk being in a new relationship.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More