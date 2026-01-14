Joe Rogan, Trump fan, questions claim that Renee Good tried to run over Jonathan Ross, ‘It seemed like she was…’

Podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been a supporter of Donald Trump, questioned claims that Renee Nicole Good tried to run over the ICE agent who shot her dead in Minneapolis. Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle. The Trump administration has maintained that Ross killed her in self-defense. Joe Rogan, Trump fan, questions claim that Renee Good tried to run over Jonathan Ross (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File) (AP)

Calling the incident a “terrible tragedy,” Rogan said during an interview with Republican Sen. Rand Paul on the Joe Rogan Experience that aired on January 13, "It's very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face. I'm not that guy. I don't know what he thought. And again, this is a guy who had almost been run over, but it just looked horrific to me."

Later in the podcast, Rogan questioned the claim that Good attempted to run Ross over, arguing, “When people say it’s justifiable because the car hit him? It seemed like she was turning the car away."

Rogan also slammed the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics. "You don't want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people, many of which turn out to be U.S. citizens that just don't have their papers on them," he said. "Are we really gonna be the Gestapo, 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?"

Joe Rogan’s criticism of Donald Trump Rogan endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election and even attended his inauguration. However, in recent months, he has criticized the US President several times.

Rogan recently called out Trump’s comments about the death of Rob Reiner, who was killed alongside his wife by their son.

"The Rob Reiner thing is not funny," Rogan told podcast guest Shane Gillis during a December episode. "When you see it with no empathy, that's when it's hard to like."

Last year, Rogan also criticized Trump’s deportations as "horrific." He said on his podcast that the news of a gay Venezuelan asylum-seeker being deported along with an alleged Tren de Aragua gang member left him upset.

"That's horrific, and again, that's bad for the cause. The cause is, let's get the gang members out, everybody agrees," he said. "But let's not, innocent gay hairdressers get lumped up with the gangs, and then, like, how long before that guy can get out?"

Rogan also slammed the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files last year after authorities said they found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein kept a "client list" of associates. Blasting the announcement, Rogan said, “They’ve got videotape and all a sudden they don’t.”

“You had the director of the FBI on this show saying, ‘If there was [a videotape], nothing you’re looking for is on those tapes,'” Rogan added, referring to Director Kash Patel’s appearance on the show in June. “Like, what? Why’d they say there was thousands of hours of tapes of people doing horrible s–t? Why’d they say that? Didn’t Pam Bondi say that?”

Rogan even suggested that the Trump administration tried to distract supporters from the President’s campaign promises about Epstein. “Just bomb Iran and everybody forgets. Everybody forgets about it,” he said.