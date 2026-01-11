Did Renee Nicole Good have criminal past? Truth behind viral claim in Minneapolis ICE shooting
Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent – later identified as Jonathan Ross – in Minneapolis, sparking outrage across the nation.
Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent amid ongoing operations in Minneapolis, sparking outrage across the nation. The agent was later identified as Jonathan Ross, though authorities did not give out the information.
Those on Good's side have slammed Ross' actions while detractors have claimed Good tried to hit Ross with her vehicle. The Donald Trump administration has rushed to defend the federal agent's actions and Good has been labelled a ‘domestic terrorist’ by Kristi Noem. The Homeland Security Secretary also said the ICE agent in question was an ‘experienced’ officer who had acted according to his ‘training’ and claimed that Good had tried to hit him with her car.
New videos of the incident have only shown different perspectives, adding fuel to the fire. A New York Post report also noted that Good was an ‘ICE Watch’ ‘warrior’ who had trained to resist federal agents.
Amid heightened interest in Good and Ross, an alleged rap sheet of the former has begun to circulate online. To be sure, the alleged rap sheet is being shared on X by unverified profiles.
Here's all you need to know about Renee Good and if she has a criminal history.
Renee Good rap sheet? Fact-checking claim
One X profile, sharing the alleged rap sheet, wrote “Parole violation, Child abuse, Interfering with medical treatment, Battery of a Police Officer.”
“Perfect poster child for liberal Democrat causes.,” the person added.
Another remarked “You idiots on the left really need to pick your martyrs better. Renee Good has one hell of a rap sheet including Child Endangerment and SEVERAL Battery of a Police Officer charges.”
Yet another said, “Abuser Renee Good was interfering with a federal investigation repeatedly. When ICE finally decided to detain her for it, she tried to murder one with her vehicle which resulted in her catching some freedom seeds. There you have it.”
Despite the claims and the rap sheets being shared, they are untrue. On both the rap sheets, the birth year of the individual is noted as 1980. That would make the person 45 years old at present. Good was 37 when she lost her life in the ICE shooting.
The rap sheet being shared online by these profiles is being edited. In some instances it notes the age as ‘44’ while in others, the age is shown as ‘35’. Both of these are wrong. Even if the mugshot photo does look like Good, it is likely edited and the actual rap sheet belongs to someone else.
Grok too fact-checked those sharing the wrong rap sheet on X, saying “This image appears to show records for a different Nicole Renee Good (DOB 1980, inconsistent age). The Renée Nicole Good in recent news (age 37, from Colorado, killed by ICE on Jan 8, 2026) had no significant criminal history beyond a 2012 traffic ticket, per reports from Denver Post and others. For accurate rap sheet, check official Colorado records sites.”