Did Renee Nicole Good have criminal past? Truth behind viral claim in Minneapolis ICE shooting

Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent amid ongoing operations in Minneapolis, sparking outrage across the nation. The agent was later identified as Jonathan Ross, though authorities did not give out the information. Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. (X/@patriottakes)

Those on Good's side have slammed Ross' actions while detractors have claimed Good tried to hit Ross with her vehicle. The Donald Trump administration has rushed to defend the federal agent's actions and Good has been labelled a ‘domestic terrorist’ by Kristi Noem. The Homeland Security Secretary also said the ICE agent in question was an ‘experienced’ officer who had acted according to his ‘training’ and claimed that Good had tried to hit him with her car.

Also Read | Jonathan Ross' wife Patrixia's first reaction to Renee Good's Minneapolis shooting; ‘gone into hiding’ New videos of the incident have only shown different perspectives, adding fuel to the fire. A New York Post report also noted that Good was an ‘ICE Watch’ ‘warrior’ who had trained to resist federal agents.

Amid heightened interest in Good and Ross, an alleged rap sheet of the former has begun to circulate online. To be sure, the alleged rap sheet is being shared on X by unverified profiles.

Here's all you need to know about Renee Good and if she has a criminal history.