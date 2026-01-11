Renee Good 'blocking the road'? New accusation made in Minneapolis ICE shooting after Jonathan Ross footage emerges
A new video provided the ICE agent's perspective in Renee Good's shooting in Minneapolis, leading to allegations online that she was ‘blocking the road’.
Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, sparking outrage across the nation. The ICE agent was later identified as Jonathan Ross, though the authorities did not name him and the Donald Trump administration rushed to the federal agent's defense.
A new video of the incident was shared yesterday by Alpha News, providing the agent's perspective of the events leading up to the shooting. Since then, allegations have been made online that Good was blocking the road. They are based on a video that has been shared by Townhall's Dustin Grage. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.
‘Road blocking’ allegations against Renee Good
Grage shared the video saying “Was just sent a video showing the moments before the shooting. In it, you can clearly see Renee Good’s vehicle blocking ICE agents for over 3 minutes as she’s dancing to her own car horn.” The video was also shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who wrote, “Remember when the media called Abrego Garcia an innocent ‘Maryland Man,’ when he was actually an illegal alien, human trafficker, wife beater, and gang member? Minnesota is a different case, but the legacy media is running the same playbook.”
“This woman was not ‘an innocent mother dropping off her child at school.’ She was a leftist insurrectionist who was purposefully and illegally obstructing law enforcement operations. More evidence here,” she added.
CNN also aired another footage which was shared online, with one person saying “CNN has obtained a new angle of the incident involving Renee Good in Minneapolis, shows Good's vehicle sitting sideways in the street for three minutes before shots were fired.”
Yet another person remarked, “She sought out Federal Agents to obstruct & agitate. She CHOSE not to comply with lawful orders & instead CHOSE to use her SUV as a weapon.”
The video shows Good's Honda parked across the street, as ICE agents stand at a distance. New York Post reported that Good was an ‘ICE watch warrior' in Minneapolis, who had trained to ‘resist’ federal agents.
Good's shooting has sparked anger with many on the conservative side claiming that the agent was acting in self defense and the woman had tried to hit him with his car. Meanwhile, those on the opposite side of the spectrum have claimed that Good was trying to drive away and was shot at by the agent.