Renee Good 'blocking the road'? New accusation made in Minneapolis ICE shooting after Jonathan Ross footage emerges

Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, sparking outrage across the nation. The ICE agent was later identified as Jonathan Ross, though the authorities did not name him and the Donald Trump administration rushed to the federal agent's defense. Renee Good was shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. (X/@CarmineSabia)

A new video of the incident was shared yesterday by Alpha News, providing the agent's perspective of the events leading up to the shooting. Since then, allegations have been made online that Good was blocking the road. They are based on a video that has been shared by Townhall's Dustin Grage. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.

‘Road blocking’ allegations against Renee Good Grage shared the video saying “Was just sent a video showing the moments before the shooting. In it, you can clearly see Renee Good’s vehicle blocking ICE agents for over 3 minutes as she’s dancing to her own car horn.” The video was also shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who wrote, “Remember when the media called Abrego Garcia an innocent ‘Maryland Man,’ when he was actually an illegal alien, human trafficker, wife beater, and gang member? Minnesota is a different case, but the legacy media is running the same playbook.”

“This woman was not ‘an innocent mother dropping off her child at school.’ She was a leftist insurrectionist who was purposefully and illegally obstructing law enforcement operations. More evidence here,” she added.