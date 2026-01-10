Minneapolis shooting: Did ICE agent hurl abuse at Renee Good after firing at her?

Minneapolis shooting: The White House released a new video on Friday, defending the viewpoint of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was fatally shot while attempting to flee in her vehicle from federal agents who were executing an immigration sweep in Minneapolis.. (AP) The clip not only documents the woman’s last words but also illustrates the sequence of events that transpired between her, her partner, and the ICE officer involved, culminating in the tragic shooting. The ICE agent responsible for the shooting has been identified as Jonathan E Ross. ‘I’m not mad at you,’ Good heard saying to ICE officer Just moments before the on-duty officer shot her, Good, a US citizen and mother of three, stated that everything was “fine” and that “I’m not mad at you.” The video that has sparked discussion regarding the Minnesota shooting was first shared on X by the media outlet Alpha News. Following this, the White House’s Rapid Response X account and JD Vance disseminated it on social media. Also Read: Renee Nicole Good kids: How many did she have? Her ex-brother-in-law says ‘she should have minded her own business’ JD Vance defends ICE officer Vice President JD Vance stated online that the video of the shooting recorded on Ross' cellphone demonstrated that “his life was endangered and he fired in self-defense.” In a subsequent post, Vance remarked, “If you want to say this woman’s death is a tragedy, that we should pray for her soul as Christians and Americans, then I agree with you… But … does this law enforcement officer have a family? Yes. Did he get seriously injured by a vehicle just six months ago? Yes. Did he have a reason to fear for his life? Yes. Does he have every right to safety while he’s doing his job? Yes.”

Viral video shows ICE agent hurled abuse at Good According to the video that is being shared online, it captures a man referring to Renee Good as a "f**ing bit**" following the sound of gunfire. The opening moments of the video featured a person approaching Good's Honda Pilot. With the phone camera directed at her, the person showcased the woman seated in the driver's position. At that moment, the vehicle seemed to be halted in the middle of a road while a siren could be heard wailing in the distance. “That’s fine, dude,” Renee Good can be heard saying. While filming the video in front of her vehicle, the ICE agent eventually passes by her window, ultimately directing the camera towards her car’s rear license plate. In the meantime, Good is heard saying, “I’m not mad at you.”