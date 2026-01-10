Renee Nicole Good kids: How many did she have? Her ex-brother-in-law says ‘she should have minded her own business’

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis, was the mother of three children. As investigations proceed regarding the circumstances of her death, family members, neighbors, and friends have remembered her as a dedicated and loving parent, with her children being the focal point of her existence. Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. A mother of three, she was remembered as a loving parent. (REUTERS)

Originally from Colorado, Good spent the majority of her life there before relocating to Minnesota last year with her partner and children. Following the passing of her husband, a military veteran, she temporarily moved to Kansas to reside with her parents, as per her father Tim Ganger, Marca reported.

How many children did Renee Nicole Good have? Good was a mother of three, including two – aged 14 and 12 -- from her first marriage, according to The Associated Press.

Her youngest child, a 6-year-old son, is from her former husband, Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who passed away in 2023. Her two children from the first marriage are in custody of their father.

After her death, the child's grandfather informed the Star Tribune that there was “nobody else in his life,” highlighting the significant impact this tragedy has had on the youngest family member and raising pressing concerns regarding his future care.

Good's ex-brother-in-law says she should have minded her own business Following her death, Good's former brother-in-law stated that should not have been in Minnesota and should have “minded her own business.”

“She had no reason to be there, in my opinion,” stated Joseph Macklin, the ex-brother-in-law, during an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail.

“It had nothing to do with her,” he continued.

“She shouldn't have been in the way. She had nothing to do with the ICE agents or immigration, so she shouldn't have been there. She should have minded her own business.”

Joseph further mentioned that he feels the ICE agent acted improperly.

“She did just drive off but he wasn't in front of her,” he told Daily Mail. “It ain't like she tried to run him over, from the video I've seen. She was just trying to get away, it looked like.”

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.