Wed, Dec 31, 2025
What is happening at Kansas City International Airport? Videos show evacuations at KCI amid bomb threat reports

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Dec 31, 2025 11:51 pm IST

Videos circulating on social media showed passengers being evacuated from Kansas City International Airport terminal and held outside as authorities responded.

Kansas City International Airport (MCI) went into lockdown on New Year's Eve after unconfirmed reports of a possible bomb threat.

Kansas City International Airport being evacuated following threat.(UnSplash)
Videos circulating on social media showed passengers being evacuated from the terminal and held outside as authorities responded.

Authorities respond

The Kansas City Aviation Department confirmed to KCTV that it was responding to the situation alongside the FBI.

“The Kansas City Aviation Department is aware of a situation at Kansas City International Airport (MCI)," the statement read. "Airport Police are working with the FBI to substantiate any potential threat.”

Authorities have not confirmed the nature or credibility of the reported threat.

Witness reports

Travelers and witnesses flooded social media with updates from inside the airport.

One person wrote, "Here at MCI this morning, we were fortunate to make it through security and to our gate about 15 minutes before we heard three announcements for people who were pre-security to exit the terminal! On board out flight now just waiting to push back with a slight delay waiting for a few passengers who were trying to get through security. Praying the authorities find out what the threat might have been and everyone will be safe."

Another added, "It’s at the baggage claim area. They have it blocked off."

A third person reported, "My cousins and sis works there. They're not evacuated they're stuck. Bomb threat in terminal 8."

Sharing a video that appeared to show people being evacuated, one person wrote, "Ok we are supposed to be boarding or flight but they just evacuated the whole airport in Kansas City."

Authorities have not released further details, and the situation remains under investigation.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026 and New Year 2026 Wishes .
