KCI airport evacuation news: Kansas City International Airport on lockdown as FBI investigate threat

Kansas City International Airport was reportedly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a potential threat, according to KCTV. Kansas City International Airport on lockdown and being evacuated.(UnSplash)

Travelers were seen evacuating parts of the airport while Airport Police and the FBI responded to the situation.

In a statement, the City of Kansas City said: "The Kansas City Aviation Department is aware of a situation at Kansas City International Airport (MCI). Airport Police are working with the FBI to substantiate any potential threat."

According to Citizen, a bomb threat was reported, prompting evacuations from parts of the airport, with people gathered outside the terminals. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the nature of the threat.

Witness reports

Several travelers and witnesses took to social media to share updates from inside the airport.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Here at MCI this morning, we were fortunate to make it through security and to our gate about 15 minutes before we heard three announcements for people who were pre-security to exit the terminal! On board out flight now just waiting to push back with a slight delay waiting for a few passengers who were trying to get through security. Praying the authorities find out what the threat might have been and everyone will be safe."

Another added, "It’s at the baggage claim area. They have it blocked off."

A third person reported, "My cousins and sis works there. They're not evacuated they're stuck. Bomb threat in terminal 8."

Sharing a video that appeared to show people being evacuated, one person wrote, "Ok we are supposed to be boarding or flight but they just evacuated the whole airport in Kansas City."

Authorities have not released further details, and the situation remains under investigation.