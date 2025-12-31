Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

KCI airport evacuation news: Kansas City International Airport on lockdown as FBI investigate threat

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Dec 31, 2025 11:12 pm IST

Travelers were seen evacuating parts of the Kansas City International Airport on Wednesday morning while Airport Police and the FBI responded to the situation.

Kansas City International Airport was reportedly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a potential threat, according to KCTV.

Kansas City International Airport on lockdown and being evacuated.(UnSplash)
Travelers were seen evacuating parts of the airport while Airport Police and the FBI responded to the situation.

In a statement, the City of Kansas City said: "The Kansas City Aviation Department is aware of a situation at Kansas City International Airport (MCI). Airport Police are working with the FBI to substantiate any potential threat."

According to Citizen, a bomb threat was reported, prompting evacuations from parts of the airport, with people gathered outside the terminals. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the nature of the threat.

Also Read: Did Iran declare war on US? What President Masoud Pezeshkian said about tensions with the West

Witness reports

Several travelers and witnesses took to social media to share updates from inside the airport.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Here at MCI this morning, we were fortunate to make it through security and to our gate about 15 minutes before we heard three announcements for people who were pre-security to exit the terminal! On board out flight now just waiting to push back with a slight delay waiting for a few passengers who were trying to get through security. Praying the authorities find out what the threat might have been and everyone will be safe."

Another added, "It’s at the baggage claim area. They have it blocked off."

A third person reported, "My cousins and sis works there. They're not evacuated they're stuck. Bomb threat in terminal 8."

Sharing a video that appeared to show people being evacuated, one person wrote, "Ok we are supposed to be boarding or flight but they just evacuated the whole airport in Kansas City."

Authorities have not released further details, and the situation remains under investigation.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026 and New Year 2026 Wishes .
