KCI Airport lockdown: List of flights delayed, canceled over New Year's Eve bomb threat

The Kansas City Aviation Department said police and the FBI are investigating a potential threat at the Kansas City International Airport on New Year's Eve. Terminals have been evacuated at the airport is under lockdown. Meanwhile, several flights have been delayed and canceled on Wednesday. A threat was reported at the Kansas City International Airport on Wednesday(Unsplash)

“The Kansas City Aviation Department is aware of a situation at Kansas City International Airport (MCI). Airport Police are working with the FBI to substantiate any potential threat,” the statement read.

Citizen App cited scanner reports to tweet about the threat being linked to a bomb. Authorities are yet to confirm this information.

“JUST IN | Bomb Threat Reported. People have been evacuated from the building and are outside the terminals,” Citizen App posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I can confirm the reports coming out of KCI because I’m stuck on my plane. We’ve been sitting on the Terminal A tarmac for over 45 minutes at this point. The pilot informed us there was a threat about 30 minutes ago. Haven’t gotten an update since,” a reporter stuck at the airport tweeted.

“KCI is at a standstill, every traveller ushered to B terminal, A terminal is completely evacuated. No vehicles allowed in or out of drop off. No communication from airport management or security. Logical threat, but nothing being told to us, travelers,” a third person added.

List of flights delayed/canceled at Kansas City International Airport today

American Airlines 764 — Dallas Fort Worth Intl (DFW) — Delayed — 9:44 AM → 11:53 AM

United Airlines 3604 — Chicago O’Hare Intl (ORD) — Delayed — 11:24 AM → 11:54 AM

American Airlines 4509 — Chicago O’Hare Intl (ORD) — Delayed — 11:53 AM → 12:30 PM

Southwest Airlines 322 — Hartsfield Atlanta Intl (ATL) — Delayed — 12:10 PM → 12:29 PM

Southwest Airlines 330 — Albuquerque Intl Sunport (ABQ) — Delayed — 1:05 PM → 1:34 PM

