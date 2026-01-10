Jonathan Ross once broke a suspect's car window, received several stitches, reveal court docs

Renee Good, a 37-year-old poet and mother, was tragically killed on Wednesday morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sending shockwaves throughout the US. While the officials have not revealed the identity of the ICE agent who fatally shot Good, court documents reviewed by Newsweek identified him as Jonathan Ross. ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who shot Renee Good, serves as an agent in the Enforcement and Removal Operations division of ICE. (AP)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has stated that “rioters began obstructing ICE officers” during what it referred to as “targeted operations” in the vicinity of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The department accused Good of having “weaponized” her vehicle by allegedly attempting to run over agents, categorizing her actions as “domestic terrorism” while labeling those of the officers as “self-defense.” However, several eyewitness testimonies and video evidence from the incident contradict this narrative.

Meanwhile, DHS leader Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance both mentioned an event from the last year where the officer who shot Good was pulled several hundred feet by a vehicle after shattering a suspect's window.

Who is Jonathan Ross? Ross, 43, serves as an agent in the Enforcement and Removal Operations division of ICE. He was deployed to Iraq from 2004 and 2005, where he operated machine guns mounted on patrol vehicles. In 2007, he transitioned to the Border Patrol and joined ICE in 2015, relocating to Minneapolis at that time. Additionally, he is a member of the SWAT team, the St. Paul Special Response Team, and participates in a collaborative FBI anti-terrorism task force.

Jonathan Ross shattered a suspect's car window last year Ross sustained injuries in June 2025 while detaining a man for deportation in Bloomingdale, Minnesota, reported The Star Tribune last year. Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala, who had earlier been convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, was seated in his vehicle when agents approached.

When Munoz-Guatemala refused to fully lower his window, Ross broke the rear window of the car in an attempt to unlock the door from inside. However, Munoz-Guatemala accelerated, dragging Ross approximately 300 feet down the road while he tried to use a taser on the driver.

Ross required 20 stitches in his right arm and 13 stitches in his left hand.

Following the incident, Munoz-Guatemala was arrested and accused of assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous or lethal weapon.

A jury determined that Munoz-Guatemala was guilty, concluding that he “should reasonably have known that Jonathan Ross was a law enforcement officer and not a private citizen attempting to assault him.”

During his testimony in December, Ross stated under cross-examination that he has conducted hundreds of vehicle stops and frequently encounters people who “act like they are confused” or do not recognize him as a federal officer.