Who was Renee Nicole Good? 10 things to know about the woman killed in Minneapolis ICE shooting

Freshly surfaced video footage and personal accounts have shed more light on the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman who was shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in south Minneapolis. The incident occured on January 7. This image from video made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross via Alpha News shows Renee Good in her vehicle in Minneapolis on Wednesday. (AP)

The incident, which occurred during a federal enforcement operation near the couple’s home, has sparked national outrage.

A 47-second video filmed on the ICE officer’s phone shows Renee appearing calm, telling the officer, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” just moments before gunfire erupts as her vehicle begins moving forward.

Federal officials have defended the officer’s actions as self-defense, while local leaders and eyewitnesses dispute that account based on the footage.

10 things to know about Renee Nicole Good

1. US citizen Renee Good was a US citizen. In video footage, her wife Becca reminds an ICE officer, “We don’t change our plates every morning… it’ll be the same plate when you come talk to us later.”

2. Poet and mother of three Renee was a poet. And she leaves behind three children.

3. Recently moved to Minneapolis Renee and her wife Becca Good relocated from Kansas City, Missouri, seeking a better life and a supportive community. The couple found a welcoming neighborhood where they hoped to raise their children.

4. Graduate from Old Dominion University She graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, in December 2020 with a degree in English, CNN reported. The university's president mourned her loss on Wednesday.

5. How family described her Becca described her as someone who “literally sparkled… Renee was made of sunshine” and lived by values of care and compassion for all people. Renee’s mother, Donna Ganger, described her as “one of the kindest people I’ve ever known… extremely compassionate, loving, forgiving and affectionate.”

6. Encounter with ICE while dropping son at school The couple unexpectedly came across a group of ICE agents while driving home after dropping off their six-year-old son at school.

7. At the scene to help neighbors Becca said that they had stopped during the operation simply to support their neighbors.

8. Eyewitness perspective Videos from bystanders show Renee’s vehicle partially blocking traffic and her attempting to move the car briefly before shots were fired.

9. Final moments on video A 47-second clip filmed on the ICE officer’s phone shows Renee speaking calmly to the officer just before gunfire, saying, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.”