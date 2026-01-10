Edit Profile
    Who was Renee Nicole Good? 10 things to know about the woman killed in Minneapolis ICE shooting

    Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman, was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis during a federal operation.

    Updated on: Jan 10, 2026 12:20 PM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Freshly surfaced video footage and personal accounts have shed more light on the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman who was shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in south Minneapolis. The incident occured on January 7.

    This image from video made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross via Alpha News shows Renee Good in her vehicle in Minneapolis on Wednesday. (AP)
    This image from video made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross via Alpha News shows Renee Good in her vehicle in Minneapolis on Wednesday. (AP)

    The incident, which occurred during a federal enforcement operation near the couple’s home, has sparked national outrage.

    A 47-second video filmed on the ICE officer’s phone shows Renee appearing calm, telling the officer, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” just moments before gunfire erupts as her vehicle begins moving forward.

    Federal officials have defended the officer’s actions as self-defense, while local leaders and eyewitnesses dispute that account based on the footage.

    Also Read: All angles of Minneapolis ICE shooting: Watch videos amid outrage over Renee Good killing

    10 things to know about Renee Nicole Good


    1. US citizen

    Renee Good was a US citizen. In video footage, her wife Becca reminds an ICE officer, “We don’t change our plates every morning… it’ll be the same plate when you come talk to us later.”

    2. Poet and mother of three

    Renee was a poet. And she leaves behind three children.

    3. Recently moved to Minneapolis

    Renee and her wife Becca Good relocated from Kansas City, Missouri, seeking a better life and a supportive community. The couple found a welcoming neighborhood where they hoped to raise their children.

    4. Graduate from Old Dominion University

    She graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, in December 2020 with a degree in English, CNN reported. The university's president mourned her loss on Wednesday.

    5. How family described her

    Becca described her as someone who “literally sparkled… Renee was made of sunshine” and lived by values of care and compassion for all people. Renee’s mother, Donna Ganger, described her as “one of the kindest people I’ve ever known… extremely compassionate, loving, forgiving and affectionate.”

    6. Encounter with ICE while dropping son at school

    The couple unexpectedly came across a group of ICE agents while driving home after dropping off their six-year-old son at school.

    7. At the scene to help neighbors

    Becca said that they had stopped during the operation simply to support their neighbors.

    8. Eyewitness perspective

    Videos from bystanders show Renee’s vehicle partially blocking traffic and her attempting to move the car briefly before shots were fired.

    9. Final moments on video

    A 47-second clip filmed on the ICE officer’s phone shows Renee speaking calmly to the officer just before gunfire, saying, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.”

    10. Her dog safe

    Concerns arose for the dog visible in the backseat of her car during the shooting, but reports indicate it survived unharmed and remained with the family.

