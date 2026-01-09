Minneapolis shooting: First info on ICE agent who shot Renee Good; ‘dragged by illegal migrant’

An ICE agent fatally shot a woman, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The 37-year-old was in her car in a residential neighborhood when the agent, who could be seen approaching the SUV, fired three shots at her. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that the ICE agent was acting in self-defense. A picture of Renee Nicole Good is displayed near a makeshift memorial for Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent (AFP)

While the victim was identified within hours, the ICE officer's name has not been revealed yet. However, the New York Post reported that the agent was dragged 50 yards by an illegal migrant in Minnesota last June after his arm was trapped inside the vehicle during a traffic stop.

That incident occurred on June 17 in Bloomington, as per the Post, when ICE officers attempted a traffic stop involving Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala. Authorities described Munoz-Guatemala as a repeat undocumented immigrant with an extensive criminal history that includes domestic assault allegations and sex-related offenses involving a minor.

During the stop, officials said he refused to exit his vehicle and suddenly accelerated, trapping an ICE agent against the car as he fled the scene.

The agent was hospitalized following the incident but ultimately recovered, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Munoz-Guatemala was later arrested, charged with assaulting a federal officer, and convicted by a federal jury last month.

Separately, on Wednesday, the same ICE agent was involved in a fatal confrontation in Minneapolis, the publication added. Authorities said the agent fired three shots during a street altercation after a vehicle driven by Renee Nicole Good, 37, moved toward him. Good was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved has not been publicly identified. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the agent’s use of force was justified under the circumstances. “Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he’s been taught to do in that situation, and took actions to defend himself and defend his fellow law enforcement officers,” Noem said.

“This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism,” Noem said.