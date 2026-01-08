Renee Nicole Good's alma mater issues statement after Minneapolis ICE shooting: ‘One of our own’

Renee Nicole Good's alma mater has issued a statement after she was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The 37-year-old had graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, in December 2020 with a degree in English, CNN reported. The university's president mourned her loss on Wednesday. Renee Nicole Good's alma mater issues statement after she was fatally shot by an ICE agent in minneapolis (ODU English Department/Facebook)

Old Dominion University mourns Renee Nicole Good after Minneapolis ICE shooting “It is with great sadness that Old Dominion University mourns the loss of one of our own, Renee (Macklin) Good, a proud Monarch who graduated in December of 2020 from the College of Arts and Letters with a degree in English,” Brian O. Hemphill wrote in a statement released on the university's official website.

Also Read: Tim Walz, Kamala Harris and others condemn ICE for fatally shooting woman in Minnesota, ‘Governing by reality TV’

Hemphill went on to share his thoughts and prayers for Good's “family, friends, loved ones, and the Monarch Nation.” “This is yet another clear example that fear and violence have sadly become commonplace in our nation. Indeed, this tragedy reflects the deep strain being felt in countless communities across our nation.”

Good was a US citizen and reportedly had a six-year-old son, per CNN. Her identity was confirmed by her mother, Donna Ganger, shortly after the incident. “As citizens, it is our duty and right to call upon leaders and officials to restore civility in all facets of our lives, especially at the hands of those who are entrusted to protect and serve,” Hempill continued.

Also Read: JD Vance warns ‘radicals' who are 'threatening' ICE officers after Minneapolis shooting

“May Renee’s life be a reminder of what unites us: freedom, love, and peace. My hope is for compassion, healing, and reflection at a time that is becoming one of the darkest and most uncertain periods in our nation’s history,” the university's president concluded.