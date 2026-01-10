All angles of Minneapolis ICE shooting: Watch videos amid outrage over Renee Good killing

Renee Nicole Good was shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, and outcry around the incident has continued to grow. A video of the initial encounter was shared widely online, and since then, there have been more videos from different angles. People visit a memorial set up where Renee Good was shot and killed by federal agents on January 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Getty Images via AFP)

These videos aim to add clarity to the situation, with federal authorities claiming that Good was trying to hit the agent with the car, while her supporters and some present there have refuted the claim.

Also Read | 'What happened to Renee Good's dog?' New footage from Minneapolis ICE shooting sparks worries Today, a new video emerged showing the chain of events from the ICE agent's perspective. The clip was shared by Alpha News. Here are all videos of Renee Good's shooting in Minneapolis, from different angles.

Renee Good Minneapolis shooting videos: All angles A set of three videos were uploaded onto a Reddit channel. One is from the side, which is the video that was most widely circulated. The other is from a little behind the car. The camera seems to be placed closed to a tree and records agents walking towards Good's car.

A third video appears to be from some distance up ahead. It shows the car move and crash after Good had been shot. “All Angles of Minneapolis ICE Shooting Synched with stills,” the caption on the Reddit forum reads.