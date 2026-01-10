'What happened to Renee Good's dog?' New footage from Minneapolis ICE shooting sparks worries

One person asked with anguish “Renee Good had her DOG in the car, when she went to torment ICE agents in Minneapolis?”.

While the footage has led many to question how the events went down prior to Good's shooting, it has also raised concerns for what many assume to be Good's dog. A screengrab of the footage shows a dog in the backseat of the car Good was driving. Many are now worried about what might have become of the furry friend.

A new footage of the Minneapolis shooting has emerged. Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot in her car by an ICE agent who was identified to be Jonathan Ross . The footage, posted by Alpha Media and shared widely online appears to be from the agent's cell phone and provides a different perspective on the incident.

Another person added, “The only thing I am concerned with when it comes to Renee Nicole Good is the dog in the backseat. Is the dog ok? Where is the dog? Is he getting pats?”

Yet another added, “Wondering if the dog that was in Renée good‘s car is safe.”

The video from Alpha News showed a dog in the backseat, with the windows down. The dog sits and watches the incident unfold.

Grok clarified concerns saying, “Based on reports from multiple sources including eyewitness accounts and news articles, the dog was not killed. Footage shows it alive with family after the incident.”

While it is not known if Good had a dog, a Minnesota Star Tribune report has indicated that her neighbor Mary Radford had an Australian Shepherd named Hazelnut. She would apparently get excited each time she passed Good's house. “It's a beautiful family. They have a son. He's very sweet. He loves our dog. He always has to go run up and pet and play with her,” the neighbor had said of Good.