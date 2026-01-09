Jonathan Ross: Bizarre claims about ICE agent's Grindr, Snapchat emerge; married to Filipino wife

Jonathan Ross was identified as the ICE agent who shot and killed a driver, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis earlier this week. The Associated Press cited records to report that Ross was an Iraq War veteran and also served for nearly two decades in the Border Patrol and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He has been a part of the ICE since 2015. Now, several bizarre claims about him have surfaced on social media. Jonathan Ross was identified as the ICE agent who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis (X)

Grindr and Snapchat Some posts, claiming that Jonathan Ross is ‘gay’ and had a secret Grindr account, went viral on social media.

“There is a Jonathan Ross who had a grindr account, Jross_104 (“ten four”) that was deleted yesterday… He also purchased gay content from Snapchat creators…Probably the same guy… unless there’s another Jonathan Ross who just happened to delete his social media accounts yesterday…” one person posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also shared screenshots.

However, Grok was quick to fact-check these claims. “The ICE shooting by agent Jonathan Ross is confirmed in news reports, but claims about his Grindr account (Jross_104) and Snapchat purchases are unverified social media allegations with no supporting evidence from reliable sources,” the xAI-led bot posted.

Jonathan Ross family details Ross' father, in a statement to the Daily Mail, confirmed that the ICE agent has been married to a 38-year-old woman since 2012, and her parents were from the Philippines.

“He will not be charged with anything,” Ed Ross, 80, told the publication, further adding that his son is a “tremendous” person.

Talking about the incident in Minneapolis, Ed said: “She hit him. He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything.”

“You would never find a nicer, kinder person. He's a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn't be more proud of him.”

Federal officials have not named the officer who shot Good, a 37-year-old mother who was shot as she tried to drive away from federal agents. But Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the agent who shot Good had been dragged by a vehicle last June, and a department spokesperson confirmed Noem was referring to the Bloomington, Minnesota, case in which documents identified the injured officer as Ross.