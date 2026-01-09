Jonathan Ross: Did Kristi Noem dox ICE agent who shot Renee Good? Viral claim explained

Jonathan Ross was identified as the ICE agent who shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The video of the incident, which quickly went viral, sparked outrage online and prompted the Donald Trump administration to defend the federal agents. Kristi Noem, secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), speaks during a news conference after the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. (Bloomberg)

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem went as far as to call Good a ‘domestic terrorist’ while the officer involved in the shooting was praised as one with ‘experience’ and someone who'd acted on his ‘training’. While the authorities did not divulge his identity, Noem also added that the agent was involved in another incident where an ‘anti-ICE protestor’ had rammed him and dragged him in his car in June 2025.

Also Read | Jonathan Ross: ICE agent who shot Renee Good served in Iraq? Report hints at military past Soon after, The Minnesota Star Tribune and Fox 9 reported that the shooter had been identified as Ross. Many on the internet began to claim that it was Noem and DHS who had doxed their own agent and ousted his identity. Here are some of the claims made on social media.

Did Kristi Noem dox ICE agent? Checking social media claims On X several people claimed that it was Noem who doxed the ICE agent. “DHS accidently doxed Renee Good's murderer by confirming his involvement in a June incident. Minnesota Star Tribune has confirmed his name, Jonathan David Ross, 46 years old, an ICE deportation officer based out of the St. Paul field office,” one profile said.

Another added, “Hilarious that Kristi Noem is 100% responsible for providing the information necessary to reveal the identity of Jonathan Ross, the pig who murdered Renee Good.” The person added a clip where Noem spoke about the ICE agent's past accident.

Yet another person said “Kristi Noem just accidentally doxxed the shooter, Jonathan Ross.”