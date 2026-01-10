ICE agent Jonathan Ross' father defends son amid Minneapolis shooting uproar, claims ‘He will not be…’

The father of Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday, has stated that his son “will not be charged with anything.” Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent, fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, with his father asserting he won't be charged (REUTERS)

Good,37, was shot by Ross in the Minnesota city on Wednesday during a traffic stop on a residential street in south Minneapolis, close to East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

While the shooting incident has sparked a national debate, the Trump administration has defended the agent, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asserting that Good had “attempted to run a law enforcement officer over” before being shot. However, this claim has been contested by others. Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar stated on X that “there was no attempt to run the officer over and no ICE agents appear to be hurt.”

Ross' father Ed Ross defends son In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ed Ross, the father of Ross, came to his son's defense following the disclosure of the agent's identity in court documents obtained by Newsweek.

“She hit him,” Ed said. “He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything.”

Praising his son, he further said that “You would never find a nicer, kinder person.” Ross' father went on to call him “a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband.”

“I couldn't be more proud of him,” Ed added.

The incident comes amid a series of immigration enforcement actions in major cities under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Who is Jonathan Ross? Jonathan Ross, aged 43, was a member of the Indiana Army National Guard from 2002 to 2008. He was also deployed to Iraq from November 2004 to November 2005 with the Headquarters Company of the 138th Signal Battalion.

Ross received several honors during Ross's deployment in Iraq. These include Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal, among others, stated an official from the Indiana National Guard to Newsweek on Friday.