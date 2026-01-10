Renee Good's GoFundMe closed after outpouring of community support, wife Becca gives final message
Renee Good's spouse, Becca, thanked supporters for their kindness following her tragic death by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.
A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family of the woman who was tragically shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis was closed on Friday after surpassing $1.5 million.
“Thank you for your generosity. We’ve closed this GoFundMe and will place the funds in a trust for the family. If you’re looking to donate, we encourage you to support others in need. We’re truly grateful,” the page states.
ICE officer fatally shot Good, 37, a citizen of the US, during a traffic stop in south Minneapolis on Wednesday, police said.
Supporters have contributed over $1.5 million for Good's wife and their 6-year-old son, significantly exceeding the initial goal of $50,000, with one anonymous donor committing that entire amount alone, stated GoFundMe page set up by Mattie Weiss and Becka Tilsen.
The outpouring of community support for Good's wife and son raised concerns regarding immigration enforcement practices and has prompted protests, public remarks from elected officials, and ongoing investigations.
While Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asserted that Good had “attempted to run a law enforcement officer over” before her demise, a witness told Newsweek that Good's wife seemed to be inside the vehicle during the shooting.
Good's wife expresses gratitude
In the final GoFundMe message, Good's spouse, “Becca,” spoke to MPR News, expressing heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has contacted them from various parts of the US and the globe to offer their support.
“This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her.”
“We were raising our son to believe that no matter where you come from or what you look like, all of us deserve compassion and kindness,” Becca added.
Renee has left behind three children and the youngest one is just six years old. “I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way.”
The FBI has launched a probe into the shooting, while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has committed to an independent state inquiry.