Renee Good's GoFundMe closed after outpouring of community support, wife Becca gives final message

A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family of the woman who was tragically shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis was closed on Friday after surpassing $1.5 million. Renee Good's GoFundMe campaign was closed at over $1.5 million (X/@specialEDsquad)

“Thank you for your generosity. We’ve closed this GoFundMe and will place the funds in a trust for the family. If you’re looking to donate, we encourage you to support others in need. We’re truly grateful,” the page states.

ICE officer fatally shot Good, 37, a citizen of the US, during a traffic stop in south Minneapolis on Wednesday, police said.

Renee Good GoFundMe closed after $1.5 million donation Supporters have contributed over $1.5 million for Good's wife and their 6-year-old son, significantly exceeding the initial goal of $50,000, with one anonymous donor committing that entire amount alone, stated GoFundMe page set up by Mattie Weiss and Becka Tilsen.

The outpouring of community support for Good's wife and son raised concerns regarding immigration enforcement practices and has prompted protests, public remarks from elected officials, and ongoing investigations.

While Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asserted that Good had “attempted to run a law enforcement officer over” before her demise, a witness told Newsweek that Good's wife seemed to be inside the vehicle during the shooting.

