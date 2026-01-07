Who is Tyler Linn? Man arrested in deadly Target parking lot shooting; GoFundMe launched for victim Matthew Traywick

An argument over a parking spot at a Savannah, Georgia Target, turned deadly and resulted in the death of a father of three. The Savannah Police Department announced they'd arrested one Tyler Linn in connection with the January 4 incident that took place in the 14000 block of Abercorn St. Tyler Edward Linn was arrested for the fatal shooting at the Savannah Target parking lot. (Facebook/Mayor Van Johnson)

As per the statement, authorities responded to a shooting around 4:10 pm and on arrival found an adult male victim, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was shifted to the Memorial Health University Medical Center by EMS, but succumbed to his injuries. Linn, the suspect, had remained on the scene.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed on Facebook that the shooting happened during an ‘alleged argument over a parking dispute.’

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the victim. No disagreement over a parking space, or anything else should ever end in the loss of life,” the mayor said on social media. Local media reports identified the victim as Matthew Traywick. A GoFundMe was launched for Traywick's wife, Micayla, and their three kids. At the time of writing, it has raised $102,561.

His former employer, Vaden Automotive, said in a statement “We are heartbroken by the loss of Matthew Traywick. Matthew was a valued member of the Vaden family for years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, and those closest to him during this incredibly difficult time. We ask for privacy for his family and our team as we grieve this tragic loss.”

Who is Tyler Linn?

Tyler Edward Linn, 30, faces murder and aggravated assault charges. He served in the Army from August 2015 to October 2023, as per WSAV. He was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, where he was an unmanned aircraft systems repairer from December 2021. He left the army in October 2023.

At the end of his service, Linn reportedly held the rank of a specialist, and did not have any deployments. The characterization of his discharge is not known.

Authorities have meanwhile noted that the investigation is ongoing.