Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has claimed that the 37-year-old woman shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis had been "stalking and impeding" federal law enforcement all day. Homeland Security officials said that Renee Nicole Good was shot in self-defense after she struck the agent with her vehicle. Video appeared to show Good's Honda Pilot making contact with an ICE agent as he opened fire. Was Renee Nicole Good 'stalking' law enforcement? Kristi Noem provides update, claims she 'weaponized her vehicle'

During a press conference held Wednesday evening, January 7, Noem said that Good had been “stalking and impeding” on the agency’s “lawful operations” in the hours leading up to the shooting. She added that a vehicle rolled up on an ICE car that was stuck in the snow alongside “a mob of agitators that were harassing them all day” and tried to block the agents.

ICE officers then approached the woman in the vehicle, who was later identified as Good, and asked her to move. “She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle… The ICE officer, fearing for his life, and the other officers around him… fired defensive shots. He used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues,” said Noem.

The Department of Homeland Security called Good’s actions an “act of domestic terrorism” in an X post. “Today, in an act of domestic terrorism, an anti-ICE rioter weaponized her vehicle against law enforcement. Our officer relied on his training and saved his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers,” the post reads. “Sanctuary politicians have created an environment that encourages rampant assaults on law enforcement. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem will always have the backs of law enforcement.”