Was Renee Nicole Good ‘stalking’ law enforcement? Kristi Noem provides update, claims she ‘weaponized her vehicle’
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Renee Nicole Good of “impeding” federal law enforcement" in the hours leading up to the shooting.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has claimed that the 37-year-old woman shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis had been “stalking and impeding” federal law enforcement all day. Homeland Security officials said that Renee Nicole Good was shot in self-defense after she struck the agent with her vehicle. Video appeared to show Good’s Honda Pilot making contact with an ICE agent as he opened fire.
During a press conference held Wednesday evening, January 7, Noem said that Good had been “stalking and impeding” on the agency’s “lawful operations” in the hours leading up to the shooting. She added that a vehicle rolled up on an ICE car that was stuck in the snow alongside “a mob of agitators that were harassing them all day” and tried to block the agents.
ICE officers then approached the woman in the vehicle, who was later identified as Good, and asked her to move. “She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle… The ICE officer, fearing for his life, and the other officers around him… fired defensive shots. He used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues,” said Noem.
The Department of Homeland Security called Good’s actions an “act of domestic terrorism” in an X post. “Today, in an act of domestic terrorism, an anti-ICE rioter weaponized her vehicle against law enforcement. Our officer relied on his training and saved his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers,” the post reads. “Sanctuary politicians have created an environment that encourages rampant assaults on law enforcement. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem will always have the backs of law enforcement.”
The events that unfolded
Good was killed in a middle class neighborhood in south Minneapolis where ICE agents were carrying out an immigration operation on Wednesday. Good, along with several other people, blocked the street with their vehicles to prevent the agents from moving, the Department of Homeland Security said.
Good allegedly sped towards one of the officers, and even pushed him with her car, when agents got out of their blocked truck and ordered her to move her SUV. As the agent spun towards the driver’s seat window, he fired three shots into the car, footage shows.
Good was shot at least one in the head. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.