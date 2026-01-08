Renee Nicole Good death: Protester burns American flag on Minneapolis street after ICE shooting | Video

Boos can be heard from the crowd, drowning out some cheers from other demonstrators. “Stay in your f—ing homes. Go away. Boo. Instigator,” a man is heard yelling.

A video surfacing on social media shows a protester burning the American flag on a Minneapolis street as a crowd watched on, after an ICE agent shot a 37-year-old woman dead. The video shows a man standing in a circle of protesters with the US flag, then setting it ablaze before it falls to the ground in flames.

The incident took place as a mob gathered at the site of the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good. Federal agents said she was shot after she tried to mow down an ICE agent.

The demonstrators pelted cops and federal agents with snowballs. One man was even shot with pepper balls after trying to grab a weapon from a law enforcement officer, the New York Post reported.

About 50 protesters gathered near the federal courthouse in the city, blocking the entrance and shattering a glass door, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. “ICE out!” they shouted, before finally dispersing.

The shooting death of Renee Nicole Good Video appeared to show Good’s Honda Pilot making contact with an ICE agent as he opened fire. According to Homeland Security officials, the agent shot her in self-defense after being struck by her vehicle.

Good was killed in a middle class neighborhood in south Minneapolis where ICE agents were carrying out an immigration operation on Wednesday, January 7. Good, along with several other people, blocked the street with their vehicles to prevent the agents from moving, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Good allegedly sped towards one of the officers, and even pushed him with her car, when agents got out of their blocked truck and ordered her to move her SUV. As the agent spun towards the driver’s seat window, he fired three shots into the car, footage shows.

Good was shot at least one in the head. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Good, who described herself as a mother, a wife and a poet, was previously married to a comedian who died in 2023, also aged 37.