Renee Good child abuse row: Was Minnesota ICE shooting victim's partner arrested? Here's the truth

Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot in a residential Minneapolis neighborhood earlier this week. In a video from the scene, a woman who appeared to be the 37-year-old's partner, reported as Rebecca, was seen asking for help from bystanders after Renee was shot inside her SUV. The New York Post reported that the two had moved to Minnesota from Kansas City, Missouri, in 2024. The publication added that they lived in Kansas City's Waldo neighborhood for around two years. People gather at an anti-immigration enforcement rally and vigil for Renee Good (AP)

Child abuse and custody claims Now, several unsubstantiated social media claims about Rebecca have emerged. X users posted about Rebecca being arrested for child abuse - putting cigarettes out on their three children.

“Did you know that Renee Good’s lesbian girlfriend was arrested for putting cigarettes out on the kids and charged with domestic abuse? Yeah, it gets worse by the minute. These are horrible people. Domestic Terrorist and a child abuser!” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Some others claimed that Renee lost custody of her two children. “Renee also lost custody of her two older children . We aren’t talking about a mother of the year award winner here . She was a problematic insane women that brought on her own demise,” a tweet read.

Here's the truth However, there are no facts to back these claims. Neither officials nor family members have confirmed these details. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these statements at the moment.

xAI-led bot, Grok, also fact-checked these claims. “The claim that Renee Nicole Good's partner (identified in some reports as Rebecca Good) was arrested for child abuse involving cigarette burns appears to be false or unsubstantiated. Extensive searches of news articles, public records, and social media turned up no evidence, arrests, or reports supporting this allegation in connection to her or her family. The rumor seems to stem solely from a viral X post by user @0hour1, which provided no proof or references,” it responded.