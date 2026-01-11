Jonathan Ross' wife Patrixia's first reaction to Renee Good's Minneapolis shooting; ‘gone into hiding’

Jonathan Ross' wife and children have gone into hiding since the ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier this week. The Daily Mail reported that feds have been swarming the residence where Ross lives with his wife, Patrixia, since the incident that has sparked state-wide protests. Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent involved in Renee Good's shooting. (X/@Joepsi)

This comes after it was revealed that Jon Ross is married to a woman whose parents were Filipino. The publication added that the Ross family appears to have left their home in the Minneapolis suburbs. Neighbors told the outlet that they have not been seen since the Wednesday shooting.

Jonathan Ross wife Patrixia's first reaction A neighbor further told the Daily Mail that she spotted Jonathan Ross's wife Patrixia pacing around the driveway on Wednesday afternoon. This was only hours after the ICE agent fired three shots at Renee Nicole Good, who was driving an SUV.

Meanwhile, Jon's father, Ed, defended his son's actions. “She hit him. He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything,” the 80-year-old told the Daily Mail.

“You would never find a nicer, kinder person. He's a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn't be more proud of him,” Ed added of his son.

He said that Patrixia is a US citizen but. “I do not want to go any further than that,” he added.

More details on Jonathan Ross Meanwhile, it was reported that Ross is an Iraq War veteran who has served for nearly two decades in the Border Patrol and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He has served as a deportation officer with ICE since 2015, records show. He was seriously injured last summer when he was dragged by the vehicle of a fleeing suspect whom he shot with a stun gun.

Federal officials have not named the officer who shot Good, a 37-year-old mother who was shot as she tried to drive away from federal agents. But Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the agent who shot Good had been dragged by a vehicle last June, and a department spokesperson confirmed Noem was referring to the Bloomington, Minnesota, case in which documents identified the injured officer as Ross.

(With AP inputs)