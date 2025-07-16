Joe Rogan blasts Trump admin's handling of Epstein files, ‘They’ve got videotape and all of a sudden they don’t’

Joe Rogan weighed in on the Epstein files controversy on his latest podcast episode. There has been huge public uproar after a review ordered by President Donald Trump-appointed leadership of the Justice Department and the FBI said that they found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein kept a "client list" of associates. Joe Rogan blasts Trump admin's handling of Epstein files (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Blasting the announcement, Rogan said on the latest episode of his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ on Tuesday, July 15,“They’ve got videotape and all a sudden they don’t.”

“You had the director of the FBI on this show saying, ‘If there was [a videotape], nothing you’re looking for is on those tapes,'” Rogan added, referring to Director Kash Patel’s appearance on the show in June. “Like, what? Why’d they say there was thousands of hours of tapes of people doing horrible s–t? Why’d they say that? Didn’t Pam Bondi say that?”

Rogan was referring to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s comment made on July 1, in which she told reporters that the FBI was reviewing “tens of thousands of videos” of Epstein “with children or child porn.” Months before that, she claimed that the Epstein files were sitting on her desk to be reviewed.

‘Just bomb Iran and everybody forgets’

Rogan has now suggested that the Trump administration is trying to distract supporters from the President’s campaign promises about Epstein. “Just bomb Iran and everybody forgets. Everybody forgets about it,” Rogan said.

Rogan,who endorsed Trump ahead of the presidential election, disagreed with the commander-in-chief when it came to his stance on immigration. Earlier in July, Rogan called Trump’s effort to make the ICE round up illegal immigrants “insane.” “There’s two things that are insane. One is the targeting of migrant workers. Not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers. Just construction workers. Showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?” Rogan said at the time.

Rogan’s podcast has an audience of about 10 million listeners. He has mostly had a mixed stance on Trump.