Jonathan Ross GiveSendGo: Fundraiser calls Renee Good ‘radical leftist agitator,’ co-founder Jacob Wells backs ICE agent

Wells wrote on X, “I just got off the phone with the ICE agent involved in this horrible situation. He is extremely appreciative of the support from all of you. We will be releasing funds soon to him so he doesn’t have to worry about his family’s or his safety. God bless you all! Keep sharing.”

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Ross after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle. Ross has served as a deportation officer with ICE since 2015.

A GiveSendGo has been launched for Jonathan Ross , the ICE agent who shot Renee Nicole Good dead in Minneapolis. GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells took to X to extend his support for Ross, at a time when nationwide protests are taking place against Good’s killing.

Jacob shared the link to the GiveSendGo, which is titled “Stand With Our Brave ICE Hero.” While the fundraiser has Ross’ photos, the ICE agent is not named in the page.

Jonathan Ross GiveSendGo “Defend the Agent Who Stopped a Deadly Attack on America's Border Enforcers!” reads the GiveSendGo.

The GiveSendGo referred to Good as “a radical leftist agitator,” claiming she “weaponized her car” and attempted to attack ICE agents “in a blatant act of domestic terrorism aimed at killing or maiming the men protecting our borders from the endless invasion.”

“One American hero ICE officer didn't hesitate: he fired in self-defense to neutralize the threat, saving lives and upholding the law,” the page pays of Ross.

At the time of writing this article, $137,704 had been raised of the $200,000 goal.

Another GiveSendGo has been launched for Ross’ family. “Jonathan Ross is an ICE agent who puts his life on the line everyday to protect our nation. While on duty Jonathan was hit by a moving vehicle while attempting to effect an arrest. The series of events led to Jonathan firing his service weapon in self defense,” reads the fundraiser.

It adds, “Jonathan and his family have a long road ahead of them with possible medical bills, legal fees, and other related expenses. Donations to this will go directly to the family of Jonathan Ross.”

This fundraiser had raised $1,200 of the $10,000 goal at the time of writing the article.

Authorities said Ross was hurt during his encounter with Good, and was briefly hospitalized.

Donald Trump, too, said in a Truth Social post that Good “viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” adding that he was recovering in a hospital. “I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital,” the US President wrote.

While the Department of Homeland Security and Trump claimed Good was shot and killed in self-defense, Democrats condemned the shooting, with Nancy Pelosi calling the incident “a betrayal of American values” and Karen Bass calling it “the senseless killing of an innocent and unarmed wife and mother”.