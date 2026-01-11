Was ICE agent Jonathan Ross injured in Minneapolis shooting incident? What we know

Jonathan Ross has been identified as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during a federal operation in Minneapolis earlier this week. The shooting videos circulated widely online. A screen carried by a vehicle displays the picture of Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer involved in the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, as people take part in an "ICE Out of Minnesota" rally and march organized by MIRAC (Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee), in Minneapolis, Minnesota,. (REUTERS)

While the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has defended the shooting as an act of self-defence, local officials and civil rights advocates have disputed that account, citing video evidence that appears to show Good attempting to drive away as shots were fired.

One question following the incident is whether, and how seriously, Ross himself was injured during the encounter.

What authorities said Authorities said Ross was hurt during the encounter with Good and was briefly hospitalized following the shooting. Officials later said he was in stable condition.

Donald Trump, too, said in a Truth Social post that Good “viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” adding that he was recovering in a hospital. “I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital,” the US President wrote.

However, no specific medical details about Ross’s injuries in the Minneapolis incident have been publicly released. Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the injury, whether he sustained visible wounds, or whether he required stitches or extended treatment.

Local political leaders have also questioned the severity of the injury based on the available video, which appears to show Ross remaining on his feet after the shooting.

The DHS has accused Good of “weaponizing” her vehicle and attempting to run over agents, describing the incident as “domestic terrorism.” That characterization has been rejected by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other local leaders.

Ross' prior injury history The DHS has not publicly named the officer involved, but Ross was identified by Minnesota outlet Fox 9 and the Minneapolis Star Tribune through court records and reporting.

Fox 9 reported, citing DHS sources, that Ross was previously involved in a 2025 incident in which he was dragged more than 100 yards by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in Bloomington, Minnesota.

In that earlier case, court records show Ross suffered significant injuries, including deep cuts that required dozens of stitches. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance have both referenced that prior incident while defending Ross’s actions in Minneapolis, though officials have not suggested the two cases are directly linked.