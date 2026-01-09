Minneapolis shooting: Renee Good had just dropped her son at school before ICE encounterUntitled Story

New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of Renee Good, the 37-year-old mother who was killed during an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minneapolis earlier this week. People hold signs and chant during a protest the day after the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, outside the ICE Field Office in Phoenix, Arizona. (REUTERS)

According to The Mirror US, Good had just dropped her 6-year-old son at school shortly before the incident took place. The revelation adds context to the moments leading up to the shooting, which remains under federal investigation.

Good, a US citizen, was driving home with her current partner on Wednesday morning when they encountered ICE agents in Minneapolis, The Mirror US reported. She was shot during the interaction and later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the names of the officers involved.

What is known about the encounter Videos circulating on social media show parts of the confrontation. In one clip, an ICE officer is seen approaching Good’s vehicle and demanding that she open the door while grabbing the handle.

As the vehicle begins to move forward, another officer positioned in front of the car draws his weapon and fires at least two shots at close range.

The footage does not clearly show whether the vehicle struck the officer, nor does it indicate if the woman had any prior contact with agents. After the shots were fired, the SUV veered into two parked cars along the curb before coming to a stop.

The Department of Homeland Security later claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle” and described the incident as an act of “domestic terrorism,” a characterization repeated publicly by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Good’s ex-husband, who asked to remain anonymous to protect their children, told the press that she was not an activist and had never participated in protests. He said she had no known history of confrontations with law enforcement beyond a traffic violation.

The ex-husband also confirmed that Good had just dropped their 6-year-old son at school shortly before the encounter.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities have said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Protests According to the Associated Press, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Minneapolis at night despite freezing rain to protest the killing of Renee Good. Marchers moved along one of the city’s main roads, chanting “ICE out now” and carrying signs condemning the agency

Earlier in the day, protesters gathered outside a federal facility that has played a central role in the administration’s recent immigration enforcement efforts in the city.

A separate shooting involving federal agents in Portland, Oregon was also reported. That incident occurred outside a hospital during the afternoon, where a man and a woman were shot while inside a vehicle. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.