Minneapolis McDonald's puts 'no entry' sign for ICE agents after Renee Good shooting, sparks backlash; ‘won’t end well'

A McDonald's in Minneapolis is drawing immense backlash online after it was revealed that the outlet has a sign up that specifically bars entry to ICE agents. The store is reportedly in downtown Minneapolis. News of the McDonald's outlet comes at a time when tempers are frayed in Minnesota after Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent reportedly identified as Jonathan Ross. The backlash against McDonald's comes after the Hilton hotel chain found itself in the eye of a storm when the Department of Homeland Security itself called them out for cancelling ICE agents' bookings. Image for representative purposes. (Unsplash) The sign, shared widely on social media, reads “This is a private business. You are not permitted to enter non-public areas of this business (including offices, break rooms, storage areas, and staff-only areas) without a valid JUDICIAL WARRANT signed by a judge or magistrate.” “IF YOU ATTEMPT TO ENTER THIS BUSINESS WITHOUT A VALID JUDICIAL WARRANT, YOU WILL BE ASKED TO LEAVE. IF YOU PRESENT A JUDICIAL WARRANT, PLEASE NOTIFY MANAGEMENT AND LEGAL COUNSEL IMMEDIATELY BEFORE PROCEEDING. IF YOU ENTER, YOU ARE TRESPASSING, AND WE WILL SEEK LEGAL RECOURSE,” the notice further continues. Also Read | Jonathan Ross: Did Kristi Noem dox ICE agent who shot Renee Good? Viral claim explained The sign has drawn harsh criticism with the likes of Senator Ted Cruz of Texas weighing in on the matter. Reactions to Minneapolis McDonald's sign Cruz took to X to express his displeasure along with many. “Outrageous. Is McDonalds OK with this brazen anti-law -enforcement bias?,” the Republican asked.

Another added, “This won't end well for this McDonalds franchise owner in downtown Minneapolis. Bud Light? Hilton hotel?.” The news of the sign was reported on by Daily Wire, and a video of their on-ground staff questioning a security guard outside said McDonald's outlet was also shared online. Commenting on it, conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly remarked “I’m afraid we may have to take this to their most famous employee…”, suggesting that the matter be brought to President Donald Trump's notice. She was referring to the time when Trump served food at a McDonald's drive-thru in an attempt to connect with working class voters.