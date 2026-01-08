Minneapolis ICE shooting: From Mark Ruffalo to Eva Longoria - Celebrities react to woman fatally shot

Many Hollywood actors, musicians, and pop culture figures are condemning the fatal Minneapolis shooting and speaking out against ICE, as outrage grows over the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Celebrities including Amanda Seyfried, Cynthia Nixon, and Simu Liu are among a widening group of public figures reacting to the shooting, which occurred when an ICE officer shot Good during a traffic stop in the city, as reported by Newsweek. Celebrities condemn the Minneapolis shooting of Renee Nicole Good by ICE officers. (ODU English Department/Facebook)

Celebrities react to Minneapolis ICE shooting Simu Liu In a post on X, Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Simu Liu, said, “beyond appalled at the murderous actions of ICE agents in minneapolis. dont be manipulated by rhetoric; there is a video, and it clearly shows the murder of an unarmed woman driving away. AWAY.” She added, “immigration laws can be enforced in a dignified way. f*** ICE forever.”

Amanda Seyfried Mean Girl's star Amanda Seyfried shared a clip of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Freyaddressing the shooting, in which he told ICE to “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis." She later posted a passage from George Orwell's 1984, a quote that has frequently circulated online in criticism of President Trump's administration.

The statement read, "The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."

Cynthia Nixon Nixon, famous for her role in Sex and the City, called for the arrest of the ICE agent involved, writing on her Instagram story, "Arrest that ICE agent and charge him with murder!!!"

Eva Longoria Eva Longoria shared multiple posts about the shooting on her Instagram story, including one that read, "This is murder!" and another where she wrote, "Arrest the shooter."

Ayo Edebiri Ayo Edebiri shared an image on her Instagram Story showing the contents of Good's glove compartment, which showed children's toys.

Mark Ruffalo Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker Mark Ruffalo reshared multiple posts on Bluesky about the shooting, including one from journalist Molly Jong-Fast, which read, "I guess we know why they cover their faces now."