Minneapolis ICE shooting: From Mark Ruffalo to Eva Longoria - Celebrities react to woman fatally shot
Hollywood figures condemn the Minneapolis shooting of Renee Nicole Good by ICE. Celebrities like Simu Liu, Amanda Seyfried among others criticize ICE's actions.
Many Hollywood actors, musicians, and pop culture figures are condemning the fatal Minneapolis shooting and speaking out against ICE, as outrage grows over the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Celebrities including Amanda Seyfried, Cynthia Nixon, and Simu Liu are among a widening group of public figures reacting to the shooting, which occurred when an ICE officer shot Good during a traffic stop in the city, as reported by Newsweek.
Also Read: ‘Justice for Renee Nicole Good’: Minneapolis ICE shooting sparks protests after woman fatally shot
Celebrities react to Minneapolis ICE shooting
Simu Liu
In a post on X, Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Simu Liu, said, “beyond appalled at the murderous actions of ICE agents in minneapolis. dont be manipulated by rhetoric; there is a video, and it clearly shows the murder of an unarmed woman driving away. AWAY.” She added, “immigration laws can be enforced in a dignified way. f*** ICE forever.”
Amanda Seyfried
Mean Girl's star Amanda Seyfried shared a clip of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Freyaddressing the shooting, in which he told ICE to “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis." She later posted a passage from George Orwell's 1984, a quote that has frequently circulated online in criticism of President Trump's administration.
The statement read, "The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."
Cynthia Nixon
Nixon, famous for her role in Sex and the City, called for the arrest of the ICE agent involved, writing on her Instagram story, "Arrest that ICE agent and charge him with murder!!!"
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria shared multiple posts about the shooting on her Instagram story, including one that read, "This is murder!" and another where she wrote, "Arrest the shooter."
Also Read: JD Vance warns ‘radicals' who are 'threatening' ICE officers after Minneapolis shooting
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri shared an image on her Instagram Story showing the contents of Good's glove compartment, which showed children's toys.
Mark Ruffalo
Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker Mark Ruffalo reshared multiple posts on Bluesky about the shooting, including one from journalist Molly Jong-Fast, which read, "I guess we know why they cover their faces now."
Finneas
Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish, shared an image on his Instagram Story that read in part, "It’s upsetting but I encourage you to watch the video." He later reposted a message from President Donald Trump's Truth Social account about the shooting with the text “Piece of s***”.