Is Renee Good’s dog okay? What we know as new Minneapolis ICE shooting video sparks concern

Recent video footage from the Minneapolis ICE shooting has intensified debate over the encounter that ended the life of Renee Nicole Good; and raised another question online: what happened to the dog seen in her car? The 47-second video, obtained by Alpha News, appears to be filmed from the ICE officer’s cellphone. (Screenshot from video posted by @AlphaNews on X)

Good, a 37-year-old poet and mother of three, was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during a federal operation earlier this week. While the video has fueled debate over the officer’s use of force, a brief moment showing a black dog in the backseat has caught attention.

Dog spotted in video The 47-second video, obtained by Alpha News, appears to be filmed from the ICE officer’s cellphone. It shows the officer approaching Good’s Honda SUV, which was partially blocking traffic in a residential Minneapolis neighborhood.

As the officer circles the vehicle, a black dog is briefly visible in the backseat through an open rear window, sitting calmly as the encounter unfolds, according to Reuters.

The footage cuts away moments later, before gunfire erupts.

Screenshots of the video quickly spread across social media, prompting reactions focused on the dog. “The only thing I am concerned with when it comes to Renee Nicole Good is the dog in the backseat,” one user wrote, while another asked, “Is the dog ok? Where is the dog?”

Others expressed distress at seeing an animal present during a volatile law enforcement encounter, with posts questioning whether the dog survived.

No official statement Authorities have not issued an official statement addressing the dog’s status.

However, an AI-generated fact-check response circulated online stating that, based on multiple media reports and eyewitness accounts, the dog was not killed and was later seen alive with family members.

This claim has not been independently confirmed by officials.

Notably, it also remains unclear whether the dog belonged to Good. A neighbor of Good’s family owned an Australian Shepherd named Hazelnut, which Good’s young son was known to play with. It is not confirmed if Good herself owned a dog.

Federal officials have defended the shooting as self-defense, while local leaders and eyewitnesses have disputed that account. Multiple investigations into the incident are ongoing, as protests continue.