Jonathan Ross criminal record: Was he arrested before? Know the truth about ICE agent involved in Renee Good shooting

Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot in her car by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, sparking outrage online. Jonathan Ross was later identified as the federal agent involved, though authorities have not named him. Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent involved in Renee Good's shooting. (X/@Joepsi)

While one side has claimed that Good was trying to drive away when she was shot at, the authorities and those supporting the Donald Trump administration have alleged that Good was trying to hit the agent with her car.

Amid the ongoing discussion around the case, a claim has been made that Jonathan Ross has a criminal record. Here's what to know about it.

Jonathan Ross criminal record: What to know about claim The claim that Ross has a criminal record began online and was circulated by unverified profiles.

“Johnathan Ross has a criminal record and has been dragged for misconduct before!,” one profile claimed. However, there are no records to suggest that Ross the ICE agent has a criminal record. The picture the profile making the claim attached shows a case registered with the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, which is in Alabama.

Also Read | Jonathan Ross GoFundMe: After Renee Good, fundraiser for Minneapolis ICE agent surfaces Ross is a war veteran and spent over a decade working for the DHS. Authorities said he was acting based on his ‘training’ when he shot Good. NBC visited Ross' neighborhood which is some ways away from South Minneapolis, and spoke to his neighbors. One person said that pro-Trump signage at Ross' home was distinct because ‘part of the neighborhood is not generally supportive of Trump, so the houses stick out if they are.’

The Daily Mail reported that Ross got into an argument on Facebook with sister, Nicole, over the Proud Boys, the white supremacist group. “I denounce and condemn white supremacy,” she'd written, to which Ross had commented. Though the comment has now been deleted, Nicole's reply remains accessible. She'd said “we have to respectfully disagree. You are my brother and I love you, but we will not engage in a debate on Facebook.”