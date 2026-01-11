Jonathan Ross GoFundMe: After Renee Good, fundraiser for Minneapolis ICE agent surfaces

Hours after Jonathan Ross was identified as the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, a GoFundMe fundraiser was launched for the officer. Another GoFundMe, for the victim, has raised over $1.5 million at the time of writing this story. GoFundMe campaigns were launched for both Jonathan Ross and Renee Nicole Good (GoFundMe)

Jonathan Ross GoFundMe The fundraiser for Ross was launched by Clyde Emmons from Mount Forest in Michigan. It has raised $556 from over 15 donations.

“After seeing all the media bs about a domestic terrorist getting go fund me. I feel that the officer that was 1000 percent justified in the shooting deserves to have a go fund me. Funds will go to help pay for any legal services this officer needs. if officer cannot be reached at time of needed assistance funds will be donated to the ICE through DAP,” the description reads.

Renee Nicole Good GoFundMe This comes after a GoFundMe was launched to support the family of Renee Nicole Good, the Minneapolis woman killed in the Minneapolis shooting.

The campaign had already collected $1,503,533 from more than 38,500 donations at the time of writing this story. The organizers posted a note thanking contributors. "We’ve closed this GoFundMe and will place the funds in a trust for the family," the note said. "If you’re looking to donate, we encourage you to support others in need. We’re truly grateful."

Rebecca, Renee's wife, also expressed gratitude. “First, I want to extend my gratitude to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family." she told MPR News.

“Please support the widow and family of Renee Good as they grapple with the devastating loss of their wife and mother. Renee was pure sunshine, pure love. She will be desperately missed,” the GoFundMe campaign's description read. It was launched by Mattie Weiss of Minneapolis.