Renee Nicole Good child custody: Who is looking after Minneapolis mom's 6-year-old son? What we know

The Minneapolis shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who had just moved to the city, has stirred up curiosity about her personal life. The prize-winning poet and a hobby guitarist was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross, who has served as a deportation officer with ICE since 2015, after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle. Demonstrators march outside the White House in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (AP)

Good, originally from Colorado Springs, had two children with her first husband. They are now teenagers.

Good hosted a podcast with her second husband, Tim Macklin, who died in 2023. The couple had a son together, who is now six years old, Macklin's father told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Read More | Minneapolis ICE shooting: Trump claims Renee Nicole Good ‘viciously ran over’ officer, blames ‘radical left’

Good later married Rebecca Good, with whom she moved to Minneapolis last year from Kansas City, a neighbour told the Washington Post.

Who has custody of Renee Nicole Good’s children? While Good’s two older children are reportedly in custody of their father, her third son was left orphaned after her death. A GoFundMe launched after Good’s death includes a statement from Rebecca, saying that she is now left to raise the youngest kid.

“We were raising our son to believe that no matter where you come from or what you look like, all of us deserve compassion and kindness. Renee lived this belief every day. She is pure love. She is pure joy. She is pure sunshine,” Rebecca said.

“On Wednesday, January 7th, we stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns,” she continued.

Read More | Renee Nicole Good death: Protester burns American flag on Minneapolis street after ICE shooting | Video

Rebecca added, “Renee leaves behind three extraordinary children; the youngest is just six years old and already lost his father. I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way.”

Both the Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump said that Good was shot and killed in self-defense when she sped her car towards Ross. However, Democrats condemned the shooting, with Nancy Pelosi calling the incident “a betrayal of American values” and Karen Bass calling it “the senseless killing of an innocent and unarmed wife and mother”.