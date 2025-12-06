Susan Dell's age and family: Here's all about her parents and husband Michael Dell

Michael and Susan Dell, tech billionaire couple, have drawn attention with their astounding $6.25 billion pledge, which will strengthen investment accounts for millions of children nationwide. Susan Dell, during an announcement about "Trump accounts".(REUTERS)

Here's all we know about her family, the Liebermans and her kids:

The Liebermans from Dallas

Susan Lynn Lieberman Dell, 60, was born to her father, Zelig Zeck Lieberman, and her mother, Marilyn Ely Lieberman.

She grew up in Dallas, attended high school there and was actively involved in sports in her youth. She was a tennis player, competed in triathlons, marathons and other endurance events as reported by BNN Times.

According to Biography Kind, she has two brothers, Steve Lieberman and Randy Lieberman, who reportedly pursued real estate and venture-capital/business ventures, respectively.

Her parents, Zelig Zeck Lieberman and Marilyn Ely Lieberman, and her brothers created an environment valuing hard work and community service. Her upbringing in a family valuing education and discipline played a key role in shaping her future outlook in terms of philanthropy.

The Dells from Austin

Susan later moved to Arizona to study Fashion Merchandising and Design at Arizona State University (ASU). In 1989, she married Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies, and the couple settled in Austin, Texas.

Susan Dell is the co-founder and chairperson of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (established in 1999), which has become one of the most influential philanthropic organisations globally. Under her leadership, the foundation has funded hundreds of initiatives worldwide. Her organisation focuses on education, health, community development and empowering underserved communities.

Besides philanthropy, Susan is known for other pursuits. She previously launched a luxury fashion label named Phi, using her fashion degree from ASU.

Susan and Michael Dell recently made headlines by pledging $6.25 billion to help children under age 10 in the U.S. by seed-funding investment accounts.

The Dells said that after seeing the federal program supported by President Donald Trump, which his administration has dubbed "Trump Accounts," which will provide $1,000 investment accounts to American infants beginning in 2019, they were inspired to make this donation.