Michael Dell vs Susan Dell net worth: Who is richer?

As President Donald Trump plans to launch 'Trump accounts" next year, Michael Dell and his spouse Susan Dell have stated that the billionaire couple will contribute $250 each to the investment accounts of 25 million American children, as part of a $6.25 billion philanthropic commitment under the Trump administration's Invest America initiative. Michael and Susan Dell: Under Trump's Invest America initiative, the Dells will donate to investment accounts for 25 million children. The program, designed to help those in low-income ZIP codes, allocates $1,000 per child born between 2025 and 2028.

The program, referred to as “Trump accounts”, was established this year as part of Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The US Treasury will allocate $1,000 into investment accounts for every child born from 2025 to 2028. These funds, which must be invested in an index fund that reflects the performance of the overall stock market, will be accessible at the age of 18 for purposes such as education, job training, purchasing a first home, or launching a business.

“The idea is to give millions of children a head start on saving for the future. And we know that when children have accounts like this, even with modest sums, they have better outcomes in life,” Michael Dell, the CEO of Dell Technologies, said in a statement to NPR.

Also Read: Can Trump Accounts make it worth nearly $1.1 million? Key details on new savings plan for kids

Trump Accounts: Are Social Security numbers required?+

In order to obtain the Dell gift, children must possess Social Security numbers and be 10 years old or younger, having been born prior to January 1, 2025.

Dell informed NPR that their aim is to assist children who are in the greatest need of financial support, which is the reason the gift is directed towards recipients residing in ZIP codes with a median income below $150,000.

The Dells assert that the gift is expected to benefit nearly 80% of children within the qualifying age range, spanning 75% of ZIP codes throughout the United States.

In her statement, Susan Dell asked parents to “mark their calendars for July 4, 2026, which is when they could claim the accounts for their children.”

Michael Dell and Susan Dell net worth? Here's who as more money

Michael Dell, the Chairman of Dell Technologies, possesses a net worth of $150.5 billion, as per the Forbes Real Time Net Worth list.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth is estimated at $148 billion. Notably, he was the youngest CEO to be included in the Fortune 500.

Susan Dell co-founded the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in 1999. The City Celeb news outlet estimates her net worth to be around $2.5 billion.