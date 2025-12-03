Can Trump Accounts make it worth nearly $1.1 million? Key details on new savings plan for kids

Newly-born between 2025 and 2028 may return home with a $1,000 initial boost from the government due to an initiative called “Trump Accounts,” which were introduced as a component of the One Big Beautiful Bill that President Donald Trump enacted in July 2025. The purpose of these accounts set to be launched next year is to assist families in establishing long-term financial security by providing children with an early advantage in future investment growth. Trump Accounts offer a $1,000 initial boost for infants born between 2025 and 2028, with the potential for substantial growth through parental contributions. By age 18 or 28,(AFP)

The one-time payments are designed to serve as a savings tool that parents can enroll their children in, provided the children possess Social Security numbers. If parents fully utilize their contribution limits and refrain from withdrawing the funds, the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers projects that by the time the child reaches 18 years of age, the account may accumulate to a six-figure sum.

Trump Accounts: What will be government and parents contribution?

According to the One Big Beautiful Bill, infants born between 2025 and 2028 are eligible to register for a Trump Account, which includes an initial government contribution of $1,000 (1). Parents have the option to contribute an additional $5,000 annually, with all funds being invested in U.S. stock-market index funds, including the S&P 500.

Based on forecasts from the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, a child born in 2026 whose parents fully utilize their contribution limit could accumulate $303,800 by the age of 18 and $1.09 million by the age of 28, assuming average market performance. Conversely, if parents do not make further contributions, the account is projected to grow to $5,800 by age 18 and $18,100 by age 28.

Upon reaching 18 years of age, the Trump Account transitions into a traditional IRA, which entails tax obligations upon withdrawal of funds.

There exists a possible alternative: a Roth IRA conversion. If executed properly, all future withdrawals could potentially be entirely tax-free after the age of 59.5. Typically, Roth conversions incur taxes; however, if the converted amount remains within the 0% income tax bracket (approximately $11,925), the tax liability could be negligible. Nevertheless, families should be aware that the IRS has not yet officially verified whether Roth conversions will be permissible for Trump Accounts (2).

Can Trump Account make it worth nearly $1.1 million?

As stated by the White House, the highest contributions to a Trump Account could potentially increase its value to approximately $1.1 million by the time the beneficiary reaches the age of 28. However, if no further contributions are made, the account's value could be significantly lower, at $18,100.