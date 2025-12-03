Trump Accounts explained: $1,000 newborn bonus, new $250 offer and account balance of $303,800

Michael and Susan Dell are set to contribute $6.25 billion to establish investment accounts for 25 million children in the United States, as announced on Tuesday. The funds from their charitable organization will assist in initiating the “Trump Accounts” that were enacted into law in July. Trump Accounts: The Dells' $6.25 billion contribution supports 'Trump Accounts,' allowing families to invest in children's futures, with funds accessible for education, home purchases, or business startups.(REUTERS)

This donation will allocate $250 to each qualifying child's account, which is designed to appreciate over time through investments in low-cost stock funds that mirror market indexes.

The objective is to provide millions of children with an early advantage in saving for their future, Michael Dell, the CEO of Dell Technologies, stated in an interview with NPR.

What is Trump Accounts?

Referred to as “Trump Accounts”, this initiative has yet to be implemented but was enacted into law on July 4 as part of the President's key legislative agenda. According to reports, the US Department of the Treasury intends to launch “Trump Accounts” on July 4, 2026.

Trump Accounts: $1,000 newborn bonus

In accordance with the new legislation, the Treasury will allocate $1,000 into the accounts of children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, with the stipulation that these funds must be invested in an index fund that reflects the overall stock market.

When can you take out money from Trump Accounts?

However, it will be the responsibility of the families of other children to contribute funds to these accounts. Upon reaching the age of 18, the children will have the opportunity to withdraw the funds for educational purposes, to purchase a home, or to establish a business.

Who is eligible to contribute to Trump Accounts?

Children, parents or guardians, extended family members, friends, and employers are permitted to contribute a maximum of $5,000 annually to each Trump Account, which is distinct from the government’s initial $1,000 seed deposit.

Philanthropists, charitable organizations, and specific public entities – such as state governments and tribal authorities – are allowed to contribute without any restrictions.

The Dells’ donation will be allocated to assist children residing in ZIP codes where the median household income is less than $150,000.

How much money can parents contribute?

Furthermore, parents are permitted to add an extra $5,000 annually at the outset, whereas employers can contribute up to $2,500 to a Trump Account each year.

According to estimates from the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), these contributions are projected to enable an American child to achieve an average account balance of $303,800 by the time they reach 18 years of age, based on average returns from the US stock market, provided that maximum contributions are made.

Trump Accounts: Any exception regarding premature withdrawals?

The scheme essentially resembles a conventional retirement account: premature withdrawals for unauthorized purposes may incur significant tax penalties.

The White House has indicated that there will be exceptions, such as expenses related to higher education or the purchase of a first home.