'What happened to her face?': Susan Dell's photo sparks buzz amid 'Trump account' donation

On Tuesday, Michael Dell, the CEO of Dell Technologies, and his wife, Susan Dell, joined President Donald Trump at the White House as they announced a $6.2 million donation to the 'Trump accounts' - a savings initiative for kids under Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill.' As they spoke beside Trump, users noticed drastic changes in Susan Dell's appearance - particularly her face. CEO of Dell Technologies Michael Dell speaks, accompanied by his wife Susan Dell, during an announcement about "Trump accounts".(REUTERS)

Social media was flooded with reactions to the change in the face of Susan Dell.

"Who believes this shit??? 'trump accounts' - that's got bankruptcy written all over it. And w** is wrong with Susan Dell's FACE???" one user wrote.

"God bless them! On another note, can you tell me what is happening with Susan’s face? It took me back a minute," wrote one concerned user.

“Wow, Susan’s face is kinda freaking me out,” added another.

“Susan Dell needs to chill with the eyeliner and plastic surgery. She looks like a puppet,” wrote another.

Did Susan Dell Get A Facelift?

The new photos sparked speculation about whether Susan Dell, who is a philanthropist, has undergone plastic surgery. As is evident from some of the X posts above, speculations are running rampant around whether Susan Dell underwent a facelift or plastic surgery.

However, Susan Dell does not have any publicly documented history of undergoing plastic surgery. or reliable reports where she has confirmed or discussed cosmetic procedures like facelifts, Botox, or fillers.

More About Susan And Michael Dell's Donation To Trump Accounts

Michael and Susan Dell 'gifted' $6.25 billion on Tuesday to help 25 million children in the US age 10 and under access new investment accounts created under President Donald Trump’s tax and spending plan. The donation, announced on GivingTuesday, is reportedly the largest private gift ever to any federal administration.

Their contribution expands the ‘Trump Accounts’ program, which provides $1,000 in Treasury-funded investment accounts for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. Using the same system, the Dells’ pledge will add $250 to the accounts of every eligible child under age 11, they announced in a video Tuesday.