VA benefits: Veterans disability compensation set to rise in 2026, how much will you receive? All on rating system

Veterans who are receiving disability compensation will experience a slight rise in their payments for the year 2026, attributed to the verified 2.8 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which will be officially enacted on December 1, 2025. Veterans' disability payments will rise by 2.8% in 2026 due to a cost-of-living adjustment effective December 1, 2025, with various monthly increases based on disability ratings.(Unsplash)

While the precise figures will not be finalized until that date, the current estimates already provide a clear indication of what the majority of veterans can anticipate.

These tax-exempt benefits are provided to former service members whose injuries or illnesses are linked to their period of military service.

This encompasses conditions that originated during their service, health problems that deteriorated while they were on duty, and disabilities that may manifest later but can be attributed to their military responsibilities. Veterans who have dependents, a spouse with a disability, or significant injuries such as the loss of a limb may be eligible for additional compensation beyond the standard rating.

Here's what 2026 increase signifies for single veterans

A veteran with a 10 percent rating currently receives $175.51 each month. This amount will increase to $180.42, reflecting a rise of $4.91. Those rated at 20 percent will see their payment change from $346.95 to $356.66, which is an increase of $9.71. For a 30 percent rating, the payment will go from $537.42 to $552.47, marking an increase of $15.05.

For a 40 percent disability, the payment will rise from $774.16 to $795.84, adding $21.68. Veterans with a 50 percent rating will experience a shift in their monthly amount from $1,102.04 to $1,132.90, a jump of $30.86. A 60 percent rating will see an increase from $1,395.93 to $1,435.02, which is approximately $39.09 more each month.

At 70 percent, the amount will increase from $1,759.19 to $1,808.45, a difference of $49.26. Veterans rated at 80 percent will move from $2,044.89 to $2,102.15, gaining $57.26. The 90 percent rating will rise from $2,297.96 to $2,362.30, providing an additional $64.34.

The most significant increase, as is customary, is allocated to those rated at 100 percent, whose monthly payment will change from $3,831.30 to $3,938.58, adding $107.28 to their check.

These amounts seldom fluctuate once the COLA is implemented, thus the current estimates offer veterans a nearly complete preview of their compensation for 2026.

How the rating system influences your monthly payment

The VA assigns disability ratings on a scale ranging from 0 percent to 100 percent in increments of ten. A higher percentage indicates a more severe condition and a greater monthly benefit.

Ratings are established through an evaluation of a veteran's medical history, service treatment records, and pertinent private medical documentation.

These ratings are not necessarily permanent. Some conditions may stabilize, while others may deteriorate, and the VA has the authority to reassess a veteran's status over time.

In cases where symptoms become more severe, the veteran has the option to request a review to obtain a rating that more accurately reflects their current health.