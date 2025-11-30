SSI payment: Social Security administration to disburse $967 on December 1, check eligibility and requirements

Around 7.5 million individuals are set to receive a benefits check during the initial week of December. The Social Security Administration (SSA) initiates its payment schedule for the December 2025 timeframe. The SSA will distribute benefits checks to 7.5 million individuals in December 2025, including two SSI payments. The first is on December 1, and the second is advanced to December 31 due to a holiday(REUTERS)

This will mark the conclusion of the SSA payments for the ongoing year. However, in December, two payments will be distributed since January 1, 2026, is a holiday, resulting in the advancement of the benefit check to beneficiaries on December 31.

On Monday, December 1, recipients of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program are expected to receive their most recent monthly payment.

This marks the first of two SSI disbursements planned for December. On Wednesday, December 31, beneficiaries of the program will obtain their funds for January 2026, a full day ahead of the usual schedule.

Typically, SSI payments are issued on the first day of each month. However, the January payment is advanced to the closest business day due to New Year's Day being a federal holiday.

Who qualifies for SSI benefits?

It is designed for individuals with minimal or no income or resources who are either over 65 years old or have a disability.

Eligibility for SSI is not contingent upon the beneficiary having paid Social Security taxes. It is a needs-based program rather than one based on contributions.

What is the monthly payment amount for SSI beneficiaries?

According to the SSA, they receive an average monthly payment of $717.84. The maximum amount that an individual applicant can receive is $967 per month. Couples who qualify can receive as much as $1,450 per month.

Certain SSI recipients may also receive an additional payment from their state. More information regarding the states that provide this extra financial support can be found on the SSA's website.

When are the additional Social Security payments disbursed in December?

Most beneficiaries of retirement, survivor, and SSDI will obtain their funds next month on one of three Wednesdays in December, based on their birth date:

Individuals born from the 1st to the 10th of any month: Wednesday, December 10

Individuals born from the 11th to the 20th of any month: Wednesday, December 17

Individuals born from the 21st to the 31st of any month: Wednesday, December 24

What happens if you receive both SSI and standard Social Security?

If you are a recipient of SSI as well as retirement, SSDI, or survivor benefits, you will receive the SSI payment on December 1 and the Social Security payment on December 3.

You can view the complete 2025 Social Security payment schedule on the SSA's official website. The agency has also published its distribution schedule for 2026.