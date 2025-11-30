World’s Best Airports 2025: Asia and Europe dominate the top 10 list; check locations

Skytrax revealed the top 10 airports in the world earlier this year. Five Asian airports dominate the list, while Singapore’s Changi Airport is crowned the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2025. Here is all you need to know about the airports flyers have enjoyed the most this year. Here are the best airports in the world.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Singapore Changi Airport

One of the most important aviation gateways in the Asia-Pacific area, Singapore Changi Airport serves as the Republic of Singapore's main international airport. The airport, which occupies an area of roughly 25 square kilometres, is located inside the Changi planning area in the country's east.

Hamad International Airport

It is one of the busiest airports in the Middle East and serves as Qatar's primary national airport, replacing the neighbouring Doha International Airport. It is situated east of the city, Doha. Named after the previous Emir of Qatar, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, this airport opened in 2014.

Tokyo International Airport

The busiest of the two international airports that serve the Greater Tokyo Area is Haneda Airport, often known as Tokyo International Airport. It lies 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) south of Tokyo Station in Ōta, Tokyo.

Incheon International Airport

The primary international airport servicing South Korea is Incheon International Airport, which is situated in Seoul, the country's capital. Additionally, it is among the world's biggest and busiest airports.

Narita International Airport

Narita International Airport is the second of Tokyo's two major airports. It is situated roughly 60 kilometres east of the heart of Tokyo. Since July 2019, the facility has occupied 1,137 hectares of land.

Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong International Airport is located in western Hong Kong on the island of Chek Lap Kok. To differentiate it from its predecessor, the previous Kai Tak Airport, the airport is sometimes known as Chek Lap Kok International Airport or Chek Lap Kok Airport.

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

The main international airport servicing the French capital is Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Situated near Roissy-en-France, the airport opened its doors in 1974. Its IATA airport code is derived from the initials of French President and World War II leader Charles de Gaulle (1890–1970).

Rome Fiumicino Airport

The Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport serves the Vatican City, the Lazio region, Rome, and its metropolitan area. With nearly 49.2 million passengers serviced in 2024, it is the busiest airport in the nation, the eighth busiest airport in Europe, and the 39th busiest airport globally.

Munich Airport

Munich Airport is an international airport that serves Upper Bavaria, including Munich. Named for former Bavarian minister-president Franz Josef Strauss, it is situated close to Freising, 28.5 kilometres northeast of Munich.

Zurich Airport

Swiss International Air Lines' main hub is Zurich Airport, which is also Switzerland's biggest international airport. It serves Switzerland's main city, Zurich, as well as a huge portion of the nation, thanks to its surface transportation connections.