Mark Wahlberg’s Flight Risk is now No. 1 movie on HBO Max despite unimpressive theatrical run

Flight Risk, which only collected $48 million at the box office during an unimpressive theatrical run, is now the number one movie on HBO Max following its streaming premiere on November 26, per Red94. Directed by Mel Gibson, the 91-minute action thriller stars Mark Wahlberg as a deranged pilot, Daryl Booth. Still from Flight Risk trailer(YouTube/Lionsgate movies)

Mark Wahlberg’s bald transformation in Flight Risk

Mark Wahlberg’s bald look for the movie seems to have done the job for Flight Risk. The Broken City actor’s shocking transformation has been a talk of the town since the movie’s release. Wahlberg told People magazine that he was committed to achieving the perfect look for his role as Booth.

“There was no bald cap. I shaved the middle and left the horseshoe around the sides. We just shaved it,” the 54-year-old said.

With his unsettlingly large eyes and jutting prosthetic teeth, Wahlberg exudes sheer malice in the character. Daryl Booth, his character, flies a Cessna across Alaskan skies with a mafia witness and a Deputy U.S. Marshal. When passengers learn that the pilot's real allegiance is to the criminals rather than the law, what starts as a tense flight turns into a deadly power struggle.

The actor plays a negative role in the film and told People he took inspiration from some famous villains in cinema. He said, "I've been saying over and over how much I love movies like The Shining with [Jack Nicholson] and In The Line of Fire with [John Malkovich] and Cape Fear with [Robert] De Niro. Those are the kind of characters that I always loved and gravitated towards, and I hadn't done it in such a long time. I don't know, I just kept all these ideas popping into my head about how I would play that particular role."

Flight Risk critical reception

When it was released, opinions were still divided. The movie is presently rated as just 29% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers pointing out that the screenplay should have been improved. Wahlberg's genuinely horrific character work, crass dialogue, and violent anarchy are all features of the picture that translate surprisingly well to excessive streaming.

In contrast to Wahlberg's insane scenery-chewing and Grace's caustic comments, reviewers commended Dockery's calm presence for keeping the story cohesive. The limited space drama's 91-minute running length was perfect since it avoided bloat and kept the action moving in the direction of its dramatic revelation.

FAQs

What is the character that Mark Wahlberg plays in Flight Risk?

Mark Wahlberg plays Daryl Booth in the movie Flight Risk.

Who is the director of Flight Risk?

Mel Gibson is the director of Flight Risk.

What was Flight Risk’s box office collection during its theatrical run?

Flight Risk collected $48 million at the box office during its theatrical run.