Paris Hilton buys Mark Wahlberg's mansion for $63mn after Malibu home destroyed in wildfires: Know all about it

Paris Hilton has bought Mark Wahlberg’s old mansion after losing her Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. The 44-year-old head of 11:11 Media is now the owner of a 30,500-square-foot, 12-bedroom estate in Beverly Park. (Getty Images via AFP)

The 44-year-old head of 11:11 Media is now the owner of a 30,500-square-foot, 12-bedroom estate in Beverly Park. Wahlberg, 54, previously owned the home and sold it for $63 million, according to The Wall Street Journal on Friday, June 20.

Her brother, Barron N. Hilton of Hilton Hilton, represented her during the deal. Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, had sold the house for $55 million back in February 2023, which made it the most expensive home sale in Southern California that year, Los Angeles Times reported.

Also Read: Paris Hilton shared video of her Malibu house ‘reduced to ashes’ by LA wildfire

All about Paris Hilton's house

The home was originally built around 2014 and comes with a long list of high-end features, including a sports court for basketball and tennis, a skate park, a five-hole golf course with a driving range, and a resort-style pool with waterslides.

Inside, the house includes a wine cellar, 20 bathrooms, a grand entrance with double staircases, a two-story library, a movie theater, and a gym, according to People Magazine. WSJ noted that the estate is nearly double the size of the Beverly Hills rental Hilton and her husband Carter Reum had been living in. That rental property was owned by investor Leonid Smirnov and had been listed for $160,000 a month.

Paris Hilton's new house designed by Richard Landry

The home, designed in 2014 by architect Richard Landry for Wahlberg and his family, was described in its listing as “a rare opportunity to own one of Los Angeles’ most significant estates.” Hilton and Reum reportedly purchased it for $63.1 million through an LLC.

Hilton, who shares two children—Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, 2, and London Marilyn Hilton Reum, 1—with Reum, found out about her Malibu home burning down while watching the news in early January.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she captioned a long Instagram post.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she continued.

The post also showed a reporter from ABC 7 covering the fire damage along the Pacific Coast Highway after the blaze broke out on January 7.

After sharing that her 11:11 Media Impact Team would be helping others who were affected by the fires, Hilton ended the post with:

“We’re in this together, LA.✨Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. You never know when everything could change.”

Later that month, she told TMZ that her son already had a dream about helping others.

“He said he wants to be a fireman,” she told the outlet when asked about his future career plans. She added, “The families, the children, the animals, it’s just been heartbreaking to see what’s happened to California.”

Paris said in March that before her Absolut partnership at Coachella, Hilton said she’s determined to rebuild, as per People report.

“I've grown up in Malibu my whole life and [have] so many memories there and I just want my children to be able to experience that as well,” she said.