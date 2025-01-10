Paris Hilton shared video of her Malibu house ‘reduced to ashes’ by LA wildfire

Hollywood A-lister Paris Hilton was forced to evacuate her Malibu home due to the devastating Palisades Fire. In a deeply emotional and heartfelt message, Paris expressed her grief upon returning to the site of her destroyed home. Paris Hilton shares heartbreaking note as her Malibu house get 'reduced to ashes' by LA wildfire.

Paris Hilton pens emotional note seeing her house burnt in LA wildfire

On Friday, Paris Hilton took to Instagram and shared a video sharing a glimpse of her return to Malibu home. Standing amidst the ashes of what was once her home, she described the scene as "indescribably heartbreaking." She wrote, “When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces. This house wasn’t just a place to live—it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner.” The destruction, she said, felt like an unimaginable loss.

Paris also acknowledged the pain of countless others who have faced similar tragedies, recognizing that the loss of a home is not just about walls and possessions but about the irreplaceable memories they hold. “What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs—it’s the memories that made those houses homes,” she expressed.

In her message, Paris conveyed gratitude that her loved ones were safe and encouraged others enduring similar pain, reminding them that they are not alone. Her colleagues and friends expressed their sympathy and offered support in the comments section of her post.

All about the Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire, which broke out on Tuesday, has devastated the Pacific Palisades area and parts of Los Angeles, claiming the homes of several Hollywood celebrities, including Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Mandy Moore and Anthony Hopkins. The wildfire has claimed five lives so far and destroyed at least 10,000 structures. As the situation worsens, thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate, leaving behind their homes and belongings for safety.