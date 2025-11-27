Singapore cat groomer who called customer ‘stingy b****’ doubles down on attack: ‘She deserves it’

A Singaporean pet groomer who called a customer “stingy b***h” has now doubled down on the attack, claiming that the customer deserved to be insulted. Luwi, who runs Furries Inc cat grooming in Singapore, faced backlash for responding to the customer’s negative Google review with a string of angry and abusive messages — including the “stingy b***h” message. A controversy has erupted over the langauge used by a Singaporean cat groomer against a customer(Facebook/vetprincess)

Here’s what happened

Earlier this month, a cat owner named Sherni dropped her cat, Gemok, off at Furries Inc for a grooming session.

Sherni was upset when Luwi, the groomer, charged her an extra S$50 “fierce cat” fee.

Luwi, in turn, shared screenshots of her conversation with Sherni on Facebook. As per the screenshots, Luwi informed the customer that Gemok was not cooperating and had scratched one of the groomers.

Sherni tried to dispute the “fierce cat” fee, writing: “Gemok is not fierce at all. It's normal for cats to be struggling and meowing especially in a new environment.”

Sherni tried to bargain the grooming service down to a $30 “struggling” fee. She eventually paid the $50 surcharge, but later left a negative review for Furries Inc on Google.

Cat groomer hits back

"What a shame [that they call] themselves professional. The way the boss replied is also not professional, not even a simple apology," the cat owner wrote in her Google review, according to a Mothership report.

After seeing the one-star Google review, Luwi sent a string of abusive messages to Sherni.

“If you can't allot budget for your cat grooming, better don't get a cat. Stingy b***h. Hope you rot in hell f***ing b***h,” Luwi told the customer.

Social media users criticized the cat groomer for being unprofessional. However, Luwi has refused to back down from her stance.

In response to Mothership's queries, Luwi said that she has no need for "unreasonable" customers. She added that she has been in the business for almost 10 years and does not tolerate “bullying behaviour”.

“I called her a b***h. And she deserves it,” said the Singaporean groomer.