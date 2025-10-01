Will SSI payments be affected by a government shutdown? What you need to know

The US government is edging closer to a shutdown at 12:01 a.m. ET after Senate Democrats blocked a Republican-led bill to extend funding. It would mark the first government shutdown since 2018–2019. The U.S. Capitol, hours before a partial government shutdown is set to take effect, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 30, 2025.(REUTERS)

What happens during a government shutdown?

During a shutdown, federal agencies and services deemed non-essential cease operations due to lapsed appropriations. Essential services, critical to public safety and national security, continue functioning. Funding for essential operations is often covered by mandatory spending or prior authorizations.

What stays open during a government shutdown?

Based on historical shutdown contingency plans, the following services typically remain operational:

US Postal Service

Medicare

Social Security payments continue, but some SSA services could be impacted

Air-traffic control

Banks

Courts (local, state and federal)

Border security

Disaster aid

Federal law enforcement agencies like the FBI, DEA, and Bureau of Prisons continue operations, with essential staff retained

The Secret Service and Coast Guard will continue their duties

The military: Active-duty personnel remain on duty; however, approximately 40–50% of the Department of Defense's civilian workforce may face furloughs

Will SSI payments continue?

Yes, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will continue uninterrupted during a government shutdown. SSI is funded through mandatory spending, not annual appropriations, and the Social Security Administration (SSA) ensures benefits are issued on schedule via trust funds and automated systems. This was consistent during past shutdowns where SSI payments were unaffected. However, non-essential SSA services, such as processing new applications, appeals, or benefit verifications, may face delays due to staff furloughs.

Social Security payment October 2025 schedule

Social Security retirement, disability, and SSI payments follow the SSA’s standard schedule, based on the recipient’s birth date:

Oct. 8: Birth dates between the first and 10th of the month.

Oct. 15: Birth dates between the 11th and the 20th of the month.

Oct. 22: Birth dates between the 21st and the 31st of the month