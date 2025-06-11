SSI Payments: Here’s why no checks are going out this month

People who get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will not get a payment in June 2025—but they are not losing any money. It’s just because of how the dates fall on the calendar. Social Security is paid to people who are older or retired. These payments usually go out on Wednesdays(Pixabay)

About 7.4 million people in the U.S. get SSI. Most are people with disabilities or low income. About one-third of them also get Social Security.

Social Security is paid to people who are older or retired. These payments usually go out on Wednesdays. The payment date depends on your birthday:

If your birthday is between the 1st and 10th, you get paid on the second Wednesday (June 11).

If your birthday is between the 11th and 20th, you get paid on the third Wednesday (June 18).

If your birthday is after the 20th, you get paid on the fourth Wednesday (June 25).

If you started getting Social Security before May 1997, you get paid on the 3rd of the month.

SSI payments are usually sent on the 1st of each month. But if the 1st is on a weekend or holiday, the payment is sent early. Since June 1, 2025, is a Sunday, the June payment is sent on Friday, May 30.

So, people who get SSI will receive two payments in May 2025—one for May and one early for June. That’s why there won’t be a payment in June itself.

This same thing will happen in a few other months:

September’s payment will come on Friday, August 29, because September 1 is Labor Day.

November’s payment will come on Friday, October 31, because November 1 is a Saturday.

Here are the SSI payment dates for the rest of 2025:

Friday, May 30 (for June)

Tuesday, July 1

Friday, August 1

Friday, August 29 (for September)

Wednesday, October 1

Friday, October 31 (for November)

Monday, December 1

Wednesday, December 31 (for January 2026)

SSI helps people who are 65 or older, blind, or have a disability and low income. Children with disabilities can also get SSI.

In most cases, adults who earn more than $2,019 a month from work do not qualify for SSI.