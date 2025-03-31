Social Security SSI payment on April 1: Who is eligible, who isn't - Details here

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be distributed on April 1, 2025, as scheduled, following two checks in February. These payments, which are typically issued on the first of the month unless it falls on a weekend or holiday, will be sent on Tuesday, April 1 this year. However, additional payment complexities are expected in May, as reported by USA Today. Following two checks in February, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be disbursed on April 1, 2025, as planned. (Unsplash )

SSI benefits support approximately 7.4 million Americans who may be disabled or have low incomes, with many recipients also receiving Social Security benefits. For those who qualify, April’s payment will arrive as usual, but beneficiaries should be aware of upcoming calendar anomalies, including receiving two checks in May.

Who qualifies for SSI Payments?

SSI is available to individuals who are aged 65 or older, blind, or disabled, and have limited income or resources. Children with qualifying disabilities are also eligible. To qualify for SSI as an adult, the individual must have an income of no more than $2,019 per month.

Payment schedule

Typically, SSI recipients are paid on the first of the month, but if the first falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are made on the nearest business day. In April 2025, SSI checks will be sent out on Tuesday, April 1.

For Social Security recipients, traditional benefits are paid on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on their birthdate. SSI recipients who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 are paid on the third of the month, with their SSI payment arriving on the first.

April 1, 2025 (April Payment)

May 1, 2025 (May Payment)

May 30, 2025 (June Payment)

July 1, 2025 (July Payment)

August 1, 2025 (August Payment)

August 29, 2025 (September Payment)

October 1, 2025 (October Payment)

October 31, 2025 (November Payment)

December 1, 2025 (December Payment)

December 31, 2025 (January 2026 Payment)

Payment Complexities in May and June

In May 2025, SSI beneficiaries will receive two payments: one for May and another for June. However, since June 1 falls on a weekend, the June payment will be issued early, meaning there will be no SSI payment in June, similar to March. Likewise, in August and October, recipients will receive two payments but none in the actual months of September and November.

How to apply for SSI

SSI is designed for individuals who are 65 or older, blind, or disabled, and have limited financial resources. You can apply online, in person at your local Social Security office, or by phone at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm local time on weekdays.

Starting March 31, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is implementing stronger identity verification procedures, including online identity proofing. If you plan to apply for SSI or Social Security benefits soon, it’s a good idea to set up an online account to streamline the application process.

For those who qualify, the upcoming April SSI payment will arrive as expected, and recipients should stay informed about potential changes in the months ahead.